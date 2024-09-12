THE OFFICIAL FERRARI MAGAZINE: ISSUE 64

The latest edition of The Official Ferrari Magazine brings you all the news from the world of Ferrari. The latest 12Cilindri on the road, Ferrari’s sophomore victory at Le Mans, a celebration of the über-elegant 275 GTB at sixty years old and another great sixtieth anniversary, this one marking 60 years since the world title of John Surtees, the English F1 campaigner and motorcycle racer who remains to this day the only driver to become world champion on both four and two wheels. Find all these stories, and many more, in this action-packed issue.
First up is the epic cross-continental drive that sees the new 12Cilindri put through its paces across the highways and byways of central Europe, a compelling story that brings the car’s broad width of abilities to life. From excelling as a classic Ferrari grand tourer to delivering the razor-sharp performance that you’d expect from a modern Prancing Horse, the 12Cilindri more than deserves its place in the pantheon of great front-engined V12 Ferraris.
Crossing from the road to the racetrack, discover how the red-liveried 499P number 50 car of Nicklas Nielsen and Antonio Fuoco took victory at the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hour race – the second overall Le Mans victory in a row for Ferrari – as the Scuderia drivers explain, in their own words, all the high-octane drama that led up to their illustrious win.
Wind the clock back sixty years to 1964 and revisit the debut of the stunning 275 GTB, a Ferrari that considerably upped the design ante at Maranello and won the brand a host of famous fans, including Hollywood superstars Steve McQueen and Clint Eastwood.
Elsewhere in the magazine, Ferrari collector and Texas resident Grant Shaw embarks on a tour of Austin, the state capital and hometown of the US Grand Prix. Then there’s a visit to Chile to meet businessman Fernando Solis and his very special Tailor Made 812 Competizione, a road trip across Japan in a trio of Purosangues and, finally, the behind-the-scenes story of the Scuderia Ferrari HP Esports team that won the 2023-24 Formula One Sim Racing World Championship Constructors’ title.
We hope you enjoy the issue.