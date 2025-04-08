Hot models in miniature

Hot Wheels and Ferrari share a history dating back to 1969, when the Mattel-owned model car maker recreated the 312 P – a tribute to Ferrari’s last Le Mans prototype until the 499P won in 2023 and ’24. It remains a true collectors’ item to this day.

Now, for the first time in over a decade, Ferrari and Hot Wheels are reuniting to produce a collection of iconic Ferrari sports cars and racecars – a die-cast limited-edition Ferrari 499P Modificata among them.

Stretching from the most affordable 1:64 scale models suitable for three-year-old children through to limited-edition die cast recreations, the Hot Wheels Ferrari collection includes something for everyone. There’s even a 1:64 remote-controlled SF90 Stradale that can perform loop-da-loops on Hot Wheels track sets.