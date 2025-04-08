Passion
Hot models in miniature
Hot Wheels and Ferrari share a history dating back to 1969, when the Mattel-owned model car maker recreated the 312 P – a tribute to Ferrari’s last Le Mans prototype until the 499P won in 2023 and ’24. It remains a true collectors’ item to this day.
Now, for the first time in over a decade, Ferrari and Hot Wheels are reuniting to produce a collection of iconic Ferrari sports cars and racecars – a die-cast limited-edition Ferrari 499P Modificata among them.
Stretching from the most affordable 1:64 scale models suitable for three-year-old children through to limited-edition die cast recreations, the Hot Wheels Ferrari collection includes something for everyone. There’s even a 1:64 remote-controlled SF90 Stradale that can perform loop-da-loops on Hot Wheels track sets.
Other iconic Ferrari Supercars given the Hot Wheels treatment include the LaFerrari and F50. Motorsport is also key, with scale models of the 365 GTB4 Competizione, F40 Competizione and 250 GTO soon to be available – the latter complete with a scale-model Fiat 642 RN2 Bartoletti Transporter that once delivered GTOs to race paddocks throughout Europe.
“This collection was developed with all Hot Wheels fans in mind, from astute Ferrari connoisseurs to budding automotive enthusiasts, thanks to the attention to detail by our design team,” said Roberto Stanichi, executive vice president of Hot Wheels and Head of Vehicles & Building Sets at Mattel. “From our core die-cast available at retail worldwide to our most premium limited-edition models on Mattel Creations, fans of all ages can now bring a piece of Ferrari home.”
With nine models announced so far and more to follow, the Hot Wheels line-up will be rolled out from June this year. Fittingly, it will also include an authentic recreation of the first ever Hot Wheels Ferrari: the 1969 312 P. Finished in silver-plated red Spectraflame paint and Neo-Classics Redline wheels, the die-cast limited edition is offered in a two-car box set together with the 499P – also in matching silver-plated red Spectraflame paint.