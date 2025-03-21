A Ferrari on the wrist

A new watchmaking collaboration between Richard Mille and Ferrari has led to the creation of a unique timepiece that has redefined chronometer capabilities while pushing the limits of design. Inspired by the shared values of performance, perfection, and passion, the new RM 43-01 Tourbillon Split-Seconds Chronograph Ferrari pays tribute to Maranello’s racing DNA and fulfils Richard Mille’s commitment to create unique pieces each of which is “a racing machine on the wrist”.

Engineered from the ground up over a three-year development process, the new device is based on the seamless fusion of two of watchmaking’s most complex and storied high complications: the whirling marvel of the tourbillon and the pinnacle manifestation of the split-seconds chronograph with its dual seconds hands for recording split times – a key function for any watch designed for race car drivers. The watch is also exceptionally lightweight and strong thanks to the use of advanced materials like titanium and Carbon TPT® (Thin Ply Technology), a composite material made from layers of carbon filaments that are woven together resulting in lightweight and durable structures.