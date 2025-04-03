From there, the race continued in beautiful morning sunshine through the Municipality of Formigine, passing the stunning medieval castle on its way.

After a gruelling hour and over 21km mostly on closed local roads, the first finishers began to arrive in Piazza Roma, Modena.

Overall victory went to Emmanuel Wafula, a 19-year-old Kenyan athlete who came home in 59min 20sec – 47 seconds clear of his second-placed countryman Cosmas Boi, whom he embraced on the line. Gladys Cherop, another renowned Kenyan runner, claimed impressive victory in the ladies’ category, arriving in Modena after 1hr 8min and 23sec.

The Paralympic race was won by adaptive athlete Rita Cuccuru, a champion from Maranello who set her personal best with a time of 53min 28sec.