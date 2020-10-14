Logo
    Ferrari Finali Mondiali - Program
    FROM 04 TO 07 MARCH

    MISANO CIRCUIT PREPARES TO HOST 2020 FINALI MONDIALI

    A unique event
    After the postponement of the November date, the Misano circuit is preparing to host the Ferrari Finali Mondiali, one of the most eagerly awaited events in motorsport. The Finali Mondiali celebrates the end of the Corse Clienti racing season, bringing together the final stages of the Ferrari Challenge and the last few kilometres of the year for the F1 Clienti and XX Programmes in four days.

    The GT spirit will be embodied by the Club Competizioni GT cars and the official Ferrari Competizioni GT drivers, who are usually involved in the world's most important and competitive GT championships.

    As usual, the climax is on Sunday with the main challenge of the Finali Mondiali, which sees the best single-make drivers from all over the world competing against each other.
    Tuesday, 2.03
    • 9:30 - 12:30CLUB CHALLENGE - Private Practice(time 180')
    • 14:00 - 17:00CLUB CHALLENGE - Private Practice(time 180')
    Wednesday, 3.03
    • 12:00FERRARI CHALLENGE NA - Drivers' Briefing
    • 18:00FERRARI CHALLENGE - Team Managers' Briefing
    • 09:00 - 11:00FERRARI CHALLENGE NA, APAC & UK - Test 1(time 120')
    • 11:15 - 13:45FERRARI CHALLENGE EUROPE - Test(time 150')
    • 14:00 - 16:00FERRARI CHALLENGE NA, APAC & UK - Test 2(time 120')
    • 16:15 - 17:15ATTIVITÀ SPORTIVE GT - Shakedown(time 60')
    • 17:20 - 18.00FERRARI CHALLENGE - Cars Photo Session(time 40')
    Thursday, 4.03
    • 08:30 - 16:30FERRARI CHALLENGE - Technical Scrutineering
    • 09:00F1 CLIENTI & XX PROGRAMME - Drivers' Briefing
    • 10:30FERRARI CHALLENGE TROFEO PIRELLI EU - Drivers' Briefing
    • 12:00FERRARI CHALLENGE COPPA SHELL EU - Drivers' Briefing
    • 08:30 - 08:50F1 CLIENTI & XX PROGRAMME - Track Recognition(time 20')
    • 09:00 - 09:45FERRARI CHALLENGE TROFEO PIRELLI - Free Practice 1(time 45')
    • 10:00 - 10:25F1 CLIENTI - Private Practice(time 25')
    • 10:40 - 11:25FERRARI CHALLENGE COPPA SHELL - Free Practice 1(time 45')
    • 11:40 - 12:45XX PROGRAMME - Private Practice(time 30' - 5' - 30')
    • 12:55 - 13:55ATTIVITÁ SPORTIVE GT - Photo Session(time 60')
    • 14:10 - 14:55FERRARI CHALLENGE TROFEO PIRELLI - Free Practice 2(time 45')
    • 15:10 - 15:35F1 CLIENTI - Private Practice(time 25')
    • 15:50 - 16:35FERRARI CHALLENGE COPPA SHELL - Free Practice 2(time 45')
    • 16:50 - 17:55XX PROGRAMME - Private Practice(time 30' - 5' - 30')
    Friday, 5.03
    • 09:00F1 CLIENTI & XX PROGRAMME - Drivers' Briefing
    • 08:30 - 08:50F1 CLIENTI & XX PROGRAMME - Track Recognition(time 20')
    • 09:00 - 09:30FERRARI CHALLENGE COPPA SHELL - Qualifying 1(time 30')
    • 09:45 - 10:50XX PROGRAMME - Private Practice(time 30' - 5' - 30')
    • 11:05 - 11:35FERRARI CHALLENGE TROFEO PIRELLI - Qualifying 1(time 30')
    • 11:50 - 12:15F1 CLIENTI - Private Practice(time 25')
    • 12:45FERRARI CHALLENGE COPPA SHELL - Race 1(time 30')
    • 13:45 - 14:50XX PROGRAMME - Private Practice(time 30' - 5' - 30')
    • 15:20FERRARI CHALLENGE TROFEO PIRELLI - Race 1(time 30')
    • 16:20 - 16:45F1 CLIENTI - Private Practice(time 25')
    • 17:00 - 18:00ATTIVITÁ SPORTIVE GT - Filming Session(time 60')
    Saturday, 6.03
    • 10:30CLUB COMPETIZIONI GT - Drivers' Briefing
    • 8:30 - 8:50CLUB COMPETIZIONI GT - Track Recognition
    • 9:00 - 9:30FERRARI CHALLENGE TROFEO PIRELLI - Qualifying 2(time 30')
    • 09:45 - 10:50XX PROGRAMME - Private Practice(time 30' - 5' - 30')
    • 11:05 - 11:35FERRARI CHALLENGE COPPA SHELL - Qualifying 2(time 30')
    • 11:50 - 12:15F1 CLIENTI - Private Practice(time 25')
    • 12:45FERRARI CHALLENGE TROFEO PIRELLI - Race 2(time 30')
    • 13:45 - 14:50XX PROGRAMME - Private Practice(time 30' - 5' - 30')
    • 15:20FERRARI CHALLENGE COPPA SHELL - Race 2(time 30')
    • 16:20 - 16:45F1 CLIENTI - Private Practice(time 25')
    • 17:00 - 18:00CLUB COMPETIZIONI GT - Free Laps(time 60')
    Sunday, 7.03
    • 10:30CLUB COMPETIZIONI GT - Drivers' Briefing
    • 08:30 - 08:50CLUB COMPETIZIONI GT - Track Recognition
    • 09:20FERRARI CHALLENGE COPPA SHELL & COPPA SHELL AM - World Final(time 30')
    • 10:25 - 10:50F1 CLIENTI - Private Practice(time 25')
    • 11:20FERRARI CHALLENGE TROFEO PIRELLI & TROFEO PIRELLI AM- World Final(time 30')
    • 12:25 - 13:30XX PROGRAMME - Private Practice(time 30' - 5' - 30')
    • 13:45FERRARI SHOW & OFFICIAL PICTURE
    • 15:00 - 18:30CLUB COMPETIZIONI GT - Private Practice(time 210')
    Monday, 8.03
    • 09:00 - 13:00CLUB COMPETIZIONI GT - Private Practice(time 240')
    • 14:00 - 18:00ATTIVITÀ SPORTIVE GT - Camera Car(time 240')
