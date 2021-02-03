Logo

    Niccolò Schirò

    • 1994-03-25
      born
    • ITA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    13.95
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    293.00
    points overall
    21
    race contested
    • 170 in 2019 Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Spa-Francorchamps Race-2
      last race
    • 2° in 2019, Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season
    • 1° in Bahrain International Circuit Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli
      challenge Europe
    • Rossocorsa
      team
    • 3
      race number
    • 2
      position
    • 123.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    16 times out of 21
    76.19%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 21
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    20 times out of 21
    95.24%
    retirements
    0 times out of 21
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    10 times out of 21
    47.62%
    pole positions
    7 times out of 21
    33.33%
    fastest laps
    8 times out of 21
    38.1%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    47.62%
    2
    19.05%
    3
    9.52%
    4
    4.76%
    5
    4.76%
    6
    9.52%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    10
    4
    2
    1
    1
    2
    0
    0
    0
    0
