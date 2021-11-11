(Almost) everything still to play for in final round at Mugello

The Ferrari Challenge is gearing up for the last and decisive act of an intense 2021 season, the spectacular and eagerly awaited Finali Mondiali on Sunday 21 November at the Mugello circuit. The Tuscany weekend will open with the final two rounds of the championship, this year more exciting than ever and with everything still up for grabs. Or rather, everything apart from the Coppa Shell Am, where Willem Van der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo) was crowned 2021 champion in the last round at Spa-Francorchamps.

Trofeo Pirelli. In the Trofeo Pirelli’s main class, Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa) is still mathematically in the run-ning, after an extraordinary second half of the season. He is ready to attempt a last assault on Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx), who tops the standings on 29 points. With 34 points still to be awarded at Mugello, the Italian will need two wins and some luck while also keeping an eye on the battle behind him. Just two points apart, John Wartique (FML - D2P) and the young Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) will fight for third place, trying to catch up with the Rossocorsa driver 15 and 17 points away in second.

Trofeo Pirelli Am. Thirteen points separate Sergio Paulet (Santogal Madrid – MST Team) and Christian Bruns-borg (Formula Racing) before the Mugello races. After two unlucky races at the Nürburgring and Spa-Francorchamps, the young Danish driver needs to aim for a double win to boost his hopes of taking top spot in the overall standings. Although further back, the improving Hugo Delacour (Scuderia Monte-Carlo) - 29 points from the top - still harbours some faint hopes. The same goes for the indomitable Ange Barde (SF Côte d’Azur Cannes - IB FAST) - 31 points behind the leader - setting the scene for an exciting battle between them.

Coppa Shell. The wait for the final Coppa Shell showdown is more exciting than ever, with Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) and James Weiland (Rossocorsa) coming to Mugello level on points at the top of the standings. Kirckmayr has five wins to Weiland’s three this season. With his double victory at Spa, he has now joined the American in the lead, heralding a close-fought duel. Even if mathematically out of the title running, the other Coppa Shell drivers could also play a decisive role. Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing), Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo) and Christian Kinch (Formula Racing) are only separated by four points and fighting for third position.

Coppa Shell Am. As mentioned, the Monegasque Van der Vorm has already won the title. He has enjoyed a very consistent season, with three victories, including a double at Brno and a win in Race 1 at Valencia. There will be plenty of excitement behind him, with Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa), Giuseppe Ramelli (Rosso-corsa - Pellin Racing), Tommy Lindroth (Baron Motorsport), Ingvar Mattsson (Scuderia Autoropa), Peter Chris-tensen (Formula Racing) and Paolo Scudieri (SA.MO.CAR.) all potentially in the running for second place.