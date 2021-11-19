Driver comments after Trofeo Pirelli Race 1

Race 1 of the Trofeo Pirelli, marred by stoppages and collisions, was a race whose tough conditions demanded all the concentration that drivers could muster. Cold blood, in the end, rewarded Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) and Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) for the Trofeo Pirelli AM. Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) posted fourth in the class, but nevertheless clinched the title. Getting onto such a prestigious podium was a feat in itself amid such arduous conditions.

Niccolò Schirò, second position Trofeo Pirelli: “The race was intense but very short about real racing. The start was good for me, I could gain one position of Michelle, in the end we had a good pace, but we couldn’t show it, because of the Safety car and many incidents. In the end the podium is good, good points, but we really focus on the Finali Mondiali so we keep improving for tomorrow, we try to do a little better in Qualifying and focus on tomorrow.”.

Frederik Paulsen, third position Trofeo Pirelli: “It feels awesome to be at the podium. I’ve been waiting for it basically the whole season, so to come here to Mugello, Finali Mondiali, and to be able to start the weekend of the podium is super cool. It was a bit of an abrupted race, but I enjoyed all the race through, and I’m really happy also for the team, strong day for Formula Racing.”.

Sergio Paulet, third position Trofeo Pirelli AM: “I’m really happy, tough race under Safety car, safety cars, hope next race, tomorrow race, can be without Safety cars and will try to get second position, third position, win the championship.. let’s see”.