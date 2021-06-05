Auto
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Brian
Davis
1
standings
Brian
Davis
USA
country
ferrari challenge
2018
debut year
4
seasons
career
10.4
average points
0
titles won
numbers
364.00
points overall
35
race contested
207 in 2019 Coppa Shell North America
best season for points won
12th September 2021, Road America Race-2
last race
2° in 2019, Coppa Shell North America
best season
9° in Laguna Seca Race-1 2018
first top 10
current
season
Trofeo Pirelli AM 2
challenge North America
Ferrari of Palm Beach
team
8
race number
1
position
124.00
points
driver
results
podium finishes
19 times out of 35
54.29%
finishes greater than 10
1 times out of 35
2.86%
finishes less than 10
32 times out of 35
91.43%
retirements
0 times out of 35
0%
personal
performance
Wins
8 times out of 35
22.86%
pole positions
6 times out of 35
17.14%
fastest laps
10 times out of 35
28.57%
career
10
5
1
22.86%
2
17.14%
3
14.29%
4
11.43%
5
8.57%
6
2.86%
7
5.71%
8
2.86%
9
8.57%
10
2.86%
position
8
6
5
4
3
1
2
1
3
1
2
auto
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
3
news
LATEST NEWS
4 days
Corse Clienti
Nurmi
repeat
win
in
Race-2.
Paulet
and
Davis
take
titles
in
Am
4 days
Corse Clienti
Kirchmayr
and
Paulet
for
Europe,
Davis
and
Cervini
for
North
America:
final
titles
awarded
at
Mugello
12 Sep
Corse Clienti
Comments
from
Saturday’s
Winners
at
Road
America
