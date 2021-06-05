Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Brian Davis, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - USA
    1standings

    Brian Davis

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2018
    debut year
    4
    seasons
    career
    10.4
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    364.00
    points overall
    35
    race contested
    • 207 in 2019 Coppa Shell North America
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Road America Race-2
      last race
    • 2° in 2019, Coppa Shell North America
      best season
    • 9° in Laguna Seca Race-1 2018
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli AM 2
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari of Palm Beach
      team
    • 8
      race number
    • 1
      position
    • 124.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    19 times out of 35
    54.29%
    finishes greater than 10
    1 times out of 35
    2.86%
    finishes less than 10
    32 times out of 35
    91.43%
    retirements
    0 times out of 35
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    8 times out of 35
    22.86%
    pole positions
    6 times out of 35
    17.14%
    fastest laps
    10 times out of 35
    28.57%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    22.86%
    2
    17.14%
    3
    14.29%
    4
    11.43%
    5
    8.57%
    6
    2.86%
    7
    5.71%
    8
    2.86%
    9
    8.57%
    10
    2.86%
    position
    8
    6
    5
    4
    3
    1
    2
    1
    3
    1
    Discover more
    • standings
    • auto
    • news
    • media gallery