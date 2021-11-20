Kirchmayr and Paulet for Europe, Davis and Cervini for North America: final titles awarded at Mugello

The remaining 2021 titles still up for grabs in the continental and North American series have been awarded after the two final races of the season, which saw triumphs for Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) in Trofeo Pirelli and Todd Coleman (Ferrari of Denver) in Coppa Shell. In Europe, Sergio Paulet (Santogal Madrid - MST Team) celebrated in Trofeo Pirelli Am and Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) in Coppa Shell, while in North America the Trofeo Pirelli Am-2 title went to Brian Davis (Ferrari of Palm Beach) and the Coppa Shell Am prize going to John Cervini (Ferrari of Ontario).

Europe. In the final Trofeo Pirelli race of the season, it was once again young Luka Nurmi who triumphed around the bends of Mugello, having also snatched yesterday’s honours. The Finnish driver took the chequered flag ahead of Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa) and Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) who had been crowned 2021 champion at the end of Race 1.

A vibrant race amongst the Am drivers where, after 30 hard-fought minutes, Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes - IB FAST) collected a fourth win of the season ahead of Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing). For the Dane, second place proved insufficient, with the title going to Sergio Paulet, celebrating from the bottom step of the podium.

In the Coppa Shell, Ernst Kirchmayr was proclaimed 2021 champion at the end of a feisty season-long battle with rival James Weiland (Rossocorsa), forced to withdraw from today's race after a collision with Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing). The race was red-flagged earlier than the thirty scheduled minutes after an incident involving Benoit Bergeron (Ferrari Quebec), Laurent De Meeus (HR Owen - FF Corse) and Maurizio Pitorri (CDP - Best Lap) forced stewards to call an early end to the spectacle. The victory went to Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) finishing ahead of the newly-crowned 2021 champion and Herdt-Wipper (Saggio München).

In the Am category, with the title already safely bagged by Willem Van der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo), the challenge to define the place of honour saw Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa) eventually prevail, fifth on the day, against Ramelli, who went out of the running in the early stages of the race. Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport) took the win ahead of Van der Vorm and Laurent De Meeus.

North America. Trofeo Pirelli champion Cooper Macneil (Ferrari of Westlake) continued his winning streak after being in the thick of the battle with the drivers from the European series. In the Am-1 class, Christian Potolicchio (Ferrari of Central Florida) gave a repeat performance to once again outshine Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari).

Another title awarded on the day came in the Am-2 class with the triumph of Brian Davis (Ferrari of Palm Beach) who, with yesterday's win and today's third place, managed to keep his closest rivals at bay. First past the chequered flag was Keysin Chen (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) finishing ahead of John Horejsi (Ferrari of Vancouver).

In Coppa Shell, Todd Coleman replicated his win on the Tuscan circuit to claim the overall victory. Behind, second place went to Benoit Bergeron (Ferrari Quebec) and third to Manny Franco (Ferrari Lake Forest). In the Am category, John Cervini celebrated the title with a double-win, at the end of a very steady season that saw him consistently on the podium in the final ten races, with wins on eight occasions. Following up were Lance Cawley (Ferrari of Atlanta) and Brett Jacobson (Ferrari of Houston).

APAC. Race 2 of the APAC Ferrari Challenge, the series’ season opener, saw the winning spoils go to Jay Park (Forza Motor Korea) and Kirk Baerwaldt (Blackbird Concessionaries) in Am class.

Finali Mondiali. Tomorrow, 21 November, will feature the final races of the season, the Finali Mondiali. Proceedings get underway at 10.15 with the Coppa Shell race followed by the Trofeo Pirelli event at 11.30.

