Nurmi repeat win in Race-2. Paulet and Davis take titles in Am

The season's last race before tomorrow’s 2021 Finali Mondiali saw Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) seal a one-two on the Mugello circuit. Sergio Paulet (Santogal Madrid - MST Team) claimed the Trofeo Pirelli Am Europe championship, while Brian Davis (Ferrari of Palm Beach) took the Am-2 North America title.

Europe. After celebrating newly crowned champion Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx), the Trofeo Pirelli held its final round of the 2021 season ahead of the Finale Mondiale on Sunday. Mugello was treated to a spectacular race, with Luka Nurmi starting on pole. The grid was decided by the Race-1 result, as today’s qualifying didn't take place due to thick fog. The Finnish driver held the lead in the opening tussle in which Gatting made an excellent start, climbing to third and chasing down Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa). The three leaders set the pace, with Nurmi safely holding off Schirò’s attempts to close. The young Finnish driver finished with his fourth victory of a wonderful season. Behind Schirò, second, and Gatting, third, came Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing). After passing Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi – Courage) on the pit straight, the Dane took fourth, which he held down to the finish line.

The Am class offered the most eagerly awaited challenge, with the title still to be decided between Paulet and Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing). The latter started strongly, attempting to gain as many points as possible to close the gap to the Spaniard in the standings. However, an untiring Ange Barde (SF Côte d’Azur Cannes - IB FAST) came between the two contenders. After beating Paulet with a thrilling pass, he also overtook Brunsborg to claim his fourth win of the season and third place in the overall standings.

Christian Brunsborg had to settle for second place in the race and the ranking, leaving the title to Sergio Paulet at the end of an exciting season in which he brought the Spanish colours back into the Ferrari Challenge.

North America. Class champion Cooper Macneil (Ferrari of Westlake) continued his winning streak going head-to-head with drivers in the European series before tomorrow’s 2021 Finali Mondiali.

Christian Potolicchio (Ferrari of Central Florida) repeated his excellent Race-1 performance, again beating the already crowned series champion Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari).

The other Trofeo Pirelli title of the day came in the AM-2. The winner was Brian Davis (Ferrari of Palm Beach), who, with yesterday’s victory and today’s third place, fended off the attacks of his closest rivals, adding his name to the series’ roll of honour. Chinese driver Keysin Chen (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) consoled himself, at least partially, with victory today, thanks to a convincing performance that saw him precede John Horejsi (Ferrari of Vancouver) on the podium.