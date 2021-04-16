Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Corse Clienti - Official Drivers Challenge EU
    1standings

    Jorge Daniel PINTO

    • LUX
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2021
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    0.6
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    6.00
    points overall
    10
    race contested
    • 12th September 2021, Spa-Francorchamps Race-2
      last race
    • 9° in Autodromo Nazionale Monza Race-2 2021
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli AM
      challenge Europe
    • Francorchamps Motors Luxembourg - D2P
      team
    • 80
      race number
    • 18
      position
    • 6.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 10
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    6 times out of 10
    60%
    finishes less than 10
    4 times out of 10
    40%
    retirements
    2 times out of 10
    20%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 10
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 10
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 10
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    10%
    9
    20%
    10
    10%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    1
    2
    1
