Fast Lane: Jorge Daniel Pinto

This is your first year at Ferrari Challenge. What has brought you to this point?

“I have two passions that have been with me since I was a child: motorsport and Ferrari. When the chance came to combine both, I said to myself, ‘Why not? It’s just wonderful”.

Which episode most sticks in your memory from your time as a driver?



“Without straying too far, I would say the race at the Red Bull Ring, where I was involved in a very close and exciting battle. If we then add that the driver in question was third in the championship standings, you can imagine my satisfaction. I love these head-to-heads, and on that occasion, I had a lot of fun”.

Speaking of rivals in every category, is there any driver you are inspired by?



“Without a doubt, I would say Fangio. I realise I’m digging into the past, and maybe you would have expected a more recent name, but back then, you could really judge a driver and appreciate their skills. Today’s cars are packed with technology and electronics, and talent is harder to spot. There was a time when you could spot a good driver straight away”.

Some trivia: are you superstitious? Do you prepare in any way before a race?



“I would definitely say I’m not superstitious; I don’t have those kinds of thoughts. Even if a black cat crossed my path before a race, I wouldn’t worry about it. As for preparation, the point is that work really takes up a lot of time in a day. Let’s say that when I can get a few free minutes while I’m at home, I try to find out about the following circuit I have to tackle. I study it in detail and also get to grips with it with the help of a simulator: I realise that it’s not the same thing, but even going for a virtual drive on the track is a help. It at least shows you what it looks like. I would say that’s the most important thing to me”.

Do you find it physically challenging to drive the Ferrari 488 Challenge all weekend?



“No, I wouldn’t say so. I think that even a minimum of athletic training is enough to easily drive this car. Instead, I pay more attention to the mental aspect: When I go out on the track, it’s more important to stay concentrated from the first to the last lap”.