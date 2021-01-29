Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Johnny Laursen, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - DEN
    Johnny Laursen

    • 1964-02-16
      born
    • DEN
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2009
    debut year
    6
    seasons
    career
    10.36
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    373.00
    points overall
    36
    race contested
    • 199 in 2011 Coppa Shell Europe
      best season for points won
    • 24th October 2019, Mugello Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2017, Coppa Shell Europe
      best season
    • 9° in Valencia Race-1 2009
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    18 times out of 36
    50%
    finishes greater than 10
    2 times out of 36
    5.56%
    finishes less than 10
    31 times out of 36
    86.11%
    retirements
    3 times out of 36
    8.33%

    personal performance

    Wins
    5 times out of 36
    13.89%
    pole positions
    6 times out of 36
    16.67%
    fastest laps
    2 times out of 36
    5.56%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    13.89%
    2
    22.22%
    3
    13.89%
    4
    13.89%
    5
    5.56%
    6
    8.33%
    7
    2.78%
    8
    2.78%
    9
    2.78%
    10
    0%
    position
    5
    8
    5
    5
    2
    3
    1
    1
    1
    0
