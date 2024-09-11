Reports from Nürburgring paddock

The season’s sixth and penultimate Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe round at the Nürburgring crowned three of the four champions of the classes featuring the new Ferrari 296 Challenge. This car has impressed everyone with its power, agility, and performance.

12,000 spectators. In addition to the Ferrari Challenge races, the legendary German circuit hosted all Corse Clienti activities and non-competitive programmes over the weekend: the XX Programme, F1 Clienti, Club Challenge and Passione Ferrari. This display of Prancing Horse cars, serving as a tantalising preview for the eagerly awaited Finali Mondiali, attracted and captivated over 12,000 enthusiastic fans and spectators.

GT goal: from dream to reality. After Eliseo Donno, another Italian, Giacomo Altoè, added his name to the roll of honour in the Trofeo Pirelli, the main class of Ferrari’s one-make series. Turning 24 this October and racing for Emil Frey Racing, he has claimed ten podiums from ten races, with seven top-step finishes. What connects the new champion with his predecessor is not only their nationality but also a clear path towards the world of GT championships. “The Ferrari Challenge is an important step in my career,” says Altoè, who already has considerable experience in GT racing, including the GT World Challenge Europe with the same Swiss team. Following in the footsteps of French driver Doriane Pin and Eliseo Donno – both competing in this year’s GT World Challenge Europe Sprint series – Altoè is also embarking on a promising GT career, proudly bearing the honour of the Trofeo Pirelli title.

296 Challenge super fast. The Ferrari Challenge Europe returned to the Nürburgring circuit three years after its last appearance in 2021 when the 488 Challenge Evos took centre stage. Despite varying weather conditions, a comparison of lap times highlights the evolution of the new 296 Challenge one-make series car, which key figures in the championship have universally praised.

The most reliable comparison is with Race-1 of the Trofeo Pirelli on 28 August 2021. In that race, Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa), who was contending for the title with Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx), secured victory with a best lap time of 2’02”287.

However, during the recent weekend, Giacomo Altoè set the fastest lap in Race-1, despite finishing second in 1’58”397, and secured pole position for Race-2 with an impressive 1’57”083.

Tommy’s first. Fourteen consecutive seasons and over 170 races since his debut in 2010, Tommy Lindroth (Gohm Motorsport – Baron Racing Team) finally claimed his first victory at the Nürburgring. The Swedish driver, coached by Fabienne Wohlwend – herself a Ferrari series competitor in years gone by – outpaced the competition in the second race of the Trofeo Pirelli 488, the 488 Challenge Evo class. He is now in strong contention to join reigning champion Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) on the final podium.

Finali Mondiali at Imola. The focus now shifts to the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, where the final round of the European series will run from 16 to 20 October. This event will settle the last remaining title, the Trofeo Pirelli Am, before the world champions are crowned.

Online ticket sales opened during the Nürburgring weekend for the concluding event of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli season, alongside all the exclusive non-competitive Corse Clienti activities and celebrations of the Maranello manufacturer’s triumphs. Tickets for the Romagna event are now available via the online platform, accessible through this link. Admission tickets can be purchased for individual days on 19 or 20 October, or as a mini-season ticket for Saturday and Sunday, when the Finali Mondiali and the spectacular Ferrari Show will take place. The detailed event programme will be available shortly on Ferrari.com.