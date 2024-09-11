Ferrari Racing Days delight fans at the Nürburgring

The iconic Nürburgring circuit, famous for its legendary motorsport clashes, hosted Ferrari’s exclusive clients as they participated in a series of non-competitive track activities and programmes.

Over four days, the German circuit hosted alternating sessions, including the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, which held the penultimate leg of its calendar, alongside F1 Clienti and Sport Prototipi Clienti, as well as the XX Programme and Club Competizioni GT. The line-up featured extraordinary and sophisticated models from the history of the Prancing Horse.

The most admired by the over 12,000 spectators and enthusiasts who gathered during the weekend at the Nürburgring circuit were undoubtedly the F1 Clienti and the 499P Modificata of the Sport Prototipi Clienti programme.

Among the first on the track was an F138, the Ferrari single-seater driven by Alonso in the 2013 Formula One World Championship, and an F2012, which the Spanish driver raced the previous year, securing victories in three grands prix: Malaysia, Valencia, and Hockenheim.

Three 499Ps Modificata participated in the various sessions of Sport Prototipi Clienti, the exclusive programme that allows owners of the model derived from the 499P, twice winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Centenary, to take to the track in non-competitive events.

More than 20 fascinating and futuristic models starred in the XX Programme sessions: the FXX Evo, FXX-K Evo and 599XX Evo demonstrated the remarkable development of the Prancing Horse cars.

Lastly, participants in the Club Competizioni GT programme stirred just as much enthusiasm, bringing GT models from the Maranello brand on the track that have left their mark on international closed-wheel motorsport over the past 30 years.