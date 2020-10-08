Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Challenge Europe Official Drivers 2021
    1standings

    Florian Merckx

    • BEL
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2014
    debut year
    5
    seasons
    career
    10.54
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    590.00
    points overall
    56
    race contested
    • 254 in 2016 Trofeo Pirelli APAC
      best season for points won
    • 7th March 2021, Misano Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2016, Trofeo Pirelli APAC
      best season
    • 5° in Mugello Race-2 2014
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    30 times out of 56
    53.57%
    finishes greater than 10
    3 times out of 56
    5.36%
    finishes less than 10
    45 times out of 56
    80.36%
    retirements
    7 times out of 56
    12.5%

    personal performance

    Wins
    9 times out of 56
    16.07%
    pole positions
    10 times out of 56
    17.86%
    fastest laps
    11 times out of 56
    19.64%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    16.07%
    2
    8.93%
    3
    28.57%
    4
    16.07%
    5
    5.36%
    6
    1.79%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    3.57%
    position
    9
    5
    16
    9
    3
    1
    0
    0
    0
    2
