The Automobile Club of Milan decided to build the circuit in January 1922 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of its foundation. Work began on 15 May and was finished in just 110 days. The first complete lap of the track was run on 28 July of the same year. It is the world’s third oldest permanent racetrack, after Brooklands (no longer in use) and Indianapolis. It is the historic home of the Italian Grand Prix.