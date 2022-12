“

It really has been a long and intense week here at Le Mans, and it’s still a dream to be here.

Davide Rigon

#52

When we set off, we didn’t expect to achieve such a good podium finish with a second and a third place. It’s the fruit of the team’s extraordinary work. I sincerely thank all the Ferrari men who worked so hard to achieve this result, the engineers and my teammates, Miguel Molina and Antonio Fuoco. We did our best. In the night, during Miguel’s stint, we suffered a contact that meant we lost ground. This prevented us from fighting for the win. We were really strong at night, less so during the day, but we had a lot of fun here at Le Mans. It is extraordinary: I am happy and proud of the entire Ferrari team.