24 Hours of Le Mans: The situation of the 296 LMGT3s after two hours of racing

At the stroke of the two-hour mark from the start of the 92nd edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, it is the Ferrari 296 LMGT3 number 66 of JMW Motorsport occupying the lead position with Larry Ten Voorde at the wheel, after starting from third place thanks to the time set by teammate Giacomo Petrobelli in the Hyperpole. The race, which began with an air temperature of 18.5°C and a track temperature of 20°C, saw intermittent rain fall on some sections of the circuit for just a few minutes, without forcing the cars to return to the pits to fit wet tyres.

In ninth place is the number 86 of GR Racing, with Riccardo Pera engaged in the stint, after taking over from the official Ferrari driver Daniel Serra, who did well to recover numerous positions having started from the back of the grid. Just behind is the Ferrari 296 LMGT3 number 55 of Vista AF Corse with François Heriau who took over from Simon Mann. The sister car, number 54, with Thomas Flohr was instead forced to retire due to damage sustained after hitting the barriers. Twenty-third place for the number 155 Spirit of Race car with Conrad Laursen who has yet to hand over to his teammates.