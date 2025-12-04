B l a c k C a t s & C h e q u e r e d F l a g s E x h i b i t i o n

Temporary Exhibition

In a world preview, the Ferrari Museum in Maranello is hosting the Black Cats & Chequered Flags exhibition from 24 December to 5 January.

Presented in competition at La Biennale Cinema 2025, Black Cats & Chequered Flags is an immersive tribute to the life of Alberto Ascari, legendary Scuderia Ferrari champion.

Created and produced by MIAT (Multiverse Institute For Arts & Technology), it’s an immersive experience of mixed and virtual – multiplayer – reality that allows viewers to relive the iconic moments of the 1950s, from pit stops to races, getting on the track with Alberto Ascari’s car. Visitors who take part can wear his talismans – the legendary blue helmet, the gloves and the goggles – immerse themselves in the authentic sounds of the time, race with Ascari in his last car on the Monza circuit and explore his inner and symbolic world: the relationship between superstition, black cats and the fragility of destiny.

Visitors to the museum can be part of this experience for free, while places last, by booking directly at the museum ticket office.

