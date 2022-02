The combination of a new car, the 312T, a new driver (Niki Lauda) and a new team manager would return Ferrari to the front of the grid. It would be the dominant team for the next three seasons, scoring a hat trick of constructors’ titles (1975, 1976 and 1977) and powering Lauda to three years of dominance and two world titles. But for his famous near-fatal crash at the Nürburgring, it would almost certainly have been a hat trick of drivers’ titles.