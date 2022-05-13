Ferrari Owners Club' Hong Kong

The official Ferrari Owners’ Club of Hong Kong aims to provide and promote a passion for all Ferrari automobiles and the culture surrounding them.

As the only official Ferrari-sanctioned club in Hong Kong, the club is dedicated to being the region’s premier automotive enthusiast club and to provide a safe, enjoyable and friendly atmosphere for all Hong Kong based Ferrari owners to gather and engage in camaraderie and friendship for the enjoyment of all of its members and guests through monthly drives, quarterly event, and our annual Ferrari parade.



