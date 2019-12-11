    Ferrari 308 GTSi: This spider version of the 308 GTBi shared both its line and engine. The fuel injection system gave both models much smoother power delivery.

    This spider version of the 308 GTBi shared both its line and engine. The fuel injection system gave both models much smoother power delivery. Unfortunately, meeting anti-pollution regulations meant that a few horses had to go, and the cleaner engines were less powerful than the previous carburettor ones. Aware of this situation and the need to re-establish its cars at the top their class, Ferrari immediately began further development of the V8 engine with the aim of increasing power whilst still keeping exhaust emissions within acceptable levels.

    • V8
      ENGINE
    • 2926.90 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 157 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 6600 rpm
    • 240 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    发动机
    • 类型横向后置90度夹角V8发动机
    • 缸径/冲程81 x 71mm
    • 单缸排量365.86cc
    • 总排量2926.90cc
    • 压缩比8.8 : 1
    • 最大功率在6600 rpm的转速下为157 kW (214 hp)
    • 升功率73hp/l
    • 最大扭矩在4600 rpm的转速下为243 Nm (24.8 kgm)
    • 气门驱动每侧缸组双顶置凸轮轴，每缸两气门
    • 燃油供给博世 K-Jetronic喷射
    • 点火电子喷射，每缸单火花塞
    • 润滑湿式油底壳
    • 离合器单片
    底盘
    • 车架钢管
    • 前悬挂独立不等长叉臂，螺旋弹簧在伸缩式减震器之上，防倾杆
    • 后悬挂独立不等长叉臂，螺旋弹簧在伸缩式减震器之上，防倾杆
    • 制动器制动盘
    • 变速器5个前进档+ 倒车档
    • 转向齿轮齿条
    • 油箱容量74升
    • 前轮胎205/70 VR 14
    • 后轮胎205/70 VR 14
    车身
    • 类型双座敞篷车
    • 4230mm
    • 1720mm
    • 1120mm
    • 轴距2340mm
    • 前轮距1460mm
    • 后轮距1460mm
    • 重量1297 kg（干重）
    性能
    • 最高车速240km/h
    • 加速0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-
