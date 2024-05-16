Ferrari wins Randstad Employer Brand 2024

Ferrari has been recognised as Italy’s preferred employer, according to results from Randstad Employer Brand Research.

With 71.32% of preferences among employees and the best performance in critical areas such as financial stability, reputation, and long-term job security, the Prancing Horse has won the prestigious Randstad Employer Brand 2024. This award is based on the results of detailed global research into employer branding, gauging the perceived attractiveness of companies to potential employees.

The survey conducted by Randstad involved interviews with nearly 7,000 workers in Italy aged between 18 and 64, to gauge the perceived attractiveness of 150 potential employers. The research was conducted concurrently in 32 countries worldwide through an independent survey, with a total of 173,000 respondents and over 6,000 companies participating.

“We are pleased to receive this award, affirming Ferrari as the top choice for Italian workers. It is testament to our ongoing dedication to our people, and our deep understanding of their aspirations and expectations,” said Michele Antoniazzi, Chief Human Resources Officer at Ferrari. “We will continue to value diversity and gender equality, not only in terms of salary but also by ensuring that all our employees have the same opportunities for professional development based solely on merit. Randstad’s recognition spurs us on to continue our efforts in creating an inclusive and rewarding working environment for all.”