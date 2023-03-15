Ferrari supports new educational projects for Maranello students.

NEW EXTRA-CURRICULAR LEARNING OPPORTUNITIES WITH ‘MEDIE XL’ AND ‘GET’.

Ferrari continues to show its commitment to the education of future generations by supporting extracurricular programmes launched by the Municipality of Maranello.

Ferrari’s contribution will make it possible to expand the offering and programmes of local ‘GET’ education groups which help children with their homework, and of ‘Medie XL’, a project for first-grade secondary-school students following on from a trial phase launched last September.

The hours after school has finished can be a valuable learning time for students, while at the same time freeing up their families to manage their daily commitments. This challenge is picked up by local educational programmes, which focus on both academic and extracurricular activities.

Thanks to Ferrari’s support, the ‘Medie XL’ project will be able to make use of new technology and innovative teaching materials in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) laboratories, as well as to increase the quality and variety of activities on offer to pupils every weekday afternoon. Activities will include computer and robotics courses, art and theatre, and environmental education workshops.

The GET project in Maranello will also benefit. Active since 1998, it reaches over a hundred students enrolled across high school, middle school and the last two years of primary school. Ferrari’s contribution will provide additional support to design the content of the service, which is split between homework support and recreational activities.

The donation will also continue to ensure an adequate number of qualified educators, taking into account the specific needs of some pupils.

Michele Antoniazzi, Chief Human Resources Officer of Ferrari, said: “Ferrari has responded enthusiastically to the demand for new socio-educational services that offer real support for students and their families. The programmes on offer to students in Maranello reinforce effective educational strategies in developing their expressive abilities, teamwork and social skills. It is an initiative that we hope will offer them days full of opportunities for growth.”

Luigi Zironi, Mayor of Maranello, added: “This partnership demonstrates local business’s care over key issues such as education and the healthy mental and physical development of children. When institutions, businesses and associations work closely together, every private contribution is channelled to the priorities expressed by the community. The generosity of local business is therefore transformed into effective action, with the potential to make a real difference to children’s development and the daily lives of families.”