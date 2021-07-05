Sixty years after Ferrari revealed its first sports car with a powerplant behind the driver, Maranello has revealed the latest development of the Prancing Horse’s mid-rear-engined two-seater berlinetta: the Ferrari 296 GTB
Qualifying did not live up to the standard seen so far this season for Scuderia Ferrari. However, the result was not a surprise given the performance over the three hours of free practice. Charles Leclerc was seventh fastest with a lap in which he got everything out of the SF21.