The 296 GT3 celebrates its 100th victory at Sepang

The Ferrari 296 GT3 crossed the milestone of 100 victories in less than two years of competition, celebrating the achievement in the opening round of the 2024–2025 Asian Le Mans Series at the Sepang circuit. The number 57 car fielded by Car Guy Racing, driven by Yudai Uchida, Esteban Masson, and official Ferrari driver Daniel Serra, clinched victory in the GT class ahead of the number 51 AF Corse car, crewed by Custodio Toledo, Cédric Sbirrazzuoli, and Riccardo Agostini.

The successes. Since its debut in January 2023, the 296 GT3 has claimed significant victories, beginning with triumph in the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2024, secured by Risi Competizione and official drivers Alessandro Pier Guidi, Davide Rigon, James Calado, and Daniel Serra. The previous year saw success at the 24 Hours of Nürburgring with Frikadelli Racing and the crew of Earl Bamber, Nicky Catsburg, David Pittard, and Felipe Fernandez Laser.

In 2024, the 296 GT3 made its debut in the FIA World Endurance Championship in LMGT3 configuration, achieving two wins in the final two rounds of the season, one apiece for the crews of Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci, and Davide Rigon in the number 54, and François Heriau, Simon Mann, and Alessio Rovera in the number 55.

In the same year, the Ferrari 296 GT3 secured eight drivers’ titles and five team championships across various series in which it competes, bringing the tally to 12 and 8 respectively when including its debut year. Among its 100 victories, which also include those in LMGT3 configuration, 24 were overall wins and 76 were class victories.

Antonello Coletta, Global Head of Ferrari Endurance and Corse Clienti: "The result achieved at Sepang fills us with pride and confirms the excellence of this project. We have reached the milestone of 100 race victories with the 296 GT3, including the car in LMGT3 specification, in less than two years since its competitive debut. In this period, we have achieved extraordinary results such as this year’s victory at the 24 Hours of Daytona and, for the first time in Ferrari’s history, success at the 24 Hours of Nürburgring in 2023.

I congratulate the drivers, including our official driver Daniel Serra, and the Car Guy team for contributing to this 100th success in the highly competitive context of the ALMS, making an already brilliant conclusion to the 2024 season even more memorable. This is further underscored by the recent titles won in Jeddah in the GT World Challenge Europe and the two victories in the FIA WEC at Fuji and Bahrain during the season that saw this car debut on the world stage."