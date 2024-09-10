FROM MARANELLO TO MODENA, A GREAT CELEBRATION OF SPORT IN MEMORY OF THE FOUNDER

On 30 March 2025, Ferrari’s iconic locations will play host to a great new sporting initiative: the inaugural Enzo Ferrari Memorial Half Marathon of Italy.

The event – organised by Master Group Sport with support from the Emilia-Romagna Region along with the municipalities of Modena, Maranello, Fiorano, and Formigine – offers a chance to celebrate the enduring connection between the Ferrari community and its local area together, highlighting the importance of people and their wellbeing by harnessing the positive, unifying power of sport.

This remarkable celebration of sport, of which Ferrari is the hosting partner, resonates perfectly with our DNA, characterised by performance, innovation and shared passion.

The date of 30 March is also significant, as it was in March 1947 that Enzo Ferrari drove the 125 S, the very first car to wear the Ferrari badge, out of the Maranello gates.

From that moment on, Enzo never ceased to strive forward. This same relentless will to progress remains ever-present at Ferrari today. It has driven us on to embrace this unique running event – a “race in the heart of racing” – right here in our homeland, acknowledging the significance and worth of an extraordinary region that has been, and remains, the birthplace of Ferrari’s excellence.

This “Run the Race Track” event offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity for athletes, tifosi and enthusiasts alike to immerse themselves in their passion. The routes will range from the traditional half-marathon distance of 21.0975 km to shorter courses designed to welcome newcomers to the sport of running. With 5 km and 10 km options available, participants of all levels can join in and experience the unique thrill of competition.

The three distances are united by an intense passion for sport, and by the extraordinary opportunity to run amidst Ferrari’s most symbolic and beloved landmarks. The three runs all start at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, progress along the Fiorano track, through the historic gates and along the Ferrari factory’s internal roads. The Half Marathon route continues all the way to Piazza Roma in Modena, including a stretch through the town of Formigine.

The initiative will also benefit local young people. All proceeds from registrations and contributions from partners will be dedicated to building a new outdoor multi-sport court within Maranello’s Parco dello Sport. The court’s innovative modular design will enable the required surfaces and equipment – from nets to hoops – to be tailored according to the chosen sport: basketball, volleyball or five-a-side football.

We look forward to welcoming many of you to Maranello, to run through Ferrari’s landmarks together, and to audaciously take on new challenges.

All information and registration details can be found at www.mezzamaratonaditalia.it.