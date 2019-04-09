Ferrari
クッキーポリシー

01

クッキーとは

クッキーは、小さなテキストファイルで、このウェブサイトを閲覧すると、使用中のコンピューターに保存されます。

02

使用目的

このウェブサイトでは、閲覧時に最高の体験が得られるようにするためにクッキーを使用しています。このウェブサイトでは、閲覧者に合わせてカスタマイズした宣伝用メッセージを送るために、第三者のクッキーを含め、クッキーを使用しています。

03

クッキーの種類

このサイトで使用しているクッキーには下記の種類があります。


Session クッキー：ブラウザを閉じると、ご使用中のコンピューターから自動的に削除されるクッキー。


Persistent クッキー：ブラウザを閉じても、一定の期間（該当するクッキーが作成または更新されてから数分間、数日間、または数年間）、使用中のコンピューターに保存されているクッキー。


Third party クッキー：第三者のために保存されるクッキー。


ブラウザの多くには、個別のクッキーを管理、表示、および削除するための設定が用意されていますが、クッキーを削除すると、このウェブサイトの機能の一部を使用できなくなることがあります。詳細については、「 www.aboutcookies.org」 または 「 www.allaboutcookies.org」 のウェブサイトを参照してください。


Your Online Choices を使って、サードパーティのクッキーを無効にすることができます。これは、European Interactive Digital Advertising Alliance（EDAA）が提供するWebサービスです。EDAAはNPOで、クッキーをプロファイリングすることでユーザーに行動ターゲット広告に関する情報を提供し、クッキーを簡単にオプトアウトすることを可能とします。また、ブラウザからすべてのクッキーを削除する、またはYour Online Choicesなどのサービスを使って無効にする場合、ferrari.com だけでなく、すべてのサードパーティのクッキーも無効になることに注意してください。

04

このウェブサイトでクッキーを直接管理する

閲覧の最適化とクッキー管理の単純化のために、このウェブサイトで使用しているクッキーは、その使用目的に基づいて、4種類のカテゴリーに分類されています。その4種類とは「Essential」、「Comfort」、「Performance」、および「Advertising」です。このウェブサイト自体の機能に不可欠な「Essential」クッキーを除き、それぞれのカテゴリーのクッキーを使用するかしないかを、いつでも、このウェブサイトで直接選択することができます。「第三者」クッキーを使用しないように選択した場合は、そのクッキーが、このウェブサイトで使用されることはなくなりますが、ご使用中のコンピューターまたはデバイスから削除される訳ではないことに、ご注意ください。



Essential: このカテゴリーのクッキーは、このウェブサイトと、その機能が正しく動作するために必要です。例：「認証」クッキー


Comfort: このカテゴリーのクッキーは、このウェブサイトの快適性および利便性を向上させ、さまざまな機能を提供するためのものです。たとえば、検索結果の保存、使用する言語の選択、表示フォントの寸法の調整などに使用されています。


Performance: このカテゴリーのクッキーは、このウェブサイトがどのように使用されているかについての情報の収集に使用されています。たとえば、このウェブサイトで特に人気のある領域の識別などに利用されています。これによって、ユーザーのニーズに合わせてウェブサイトページの内容を調製したり、インターネットサービスの改善などを行うことができます。


Advertising: このカテゴリーのクッキーは、たとえば、ユーザーが閲覧したページなどに基づいて、関連のある広告や特別セールなどの情報をお届けするために使用されています。

Cookie list

01

Essential

クッキー名

wordpress_COOKIEHASH

種類

Persistent (2 years)

説明

Provides details of the social platform used to log in e.g “Facebook”, “googleplus” or “twitter”.

クッキー名

wordpress_logged_in_COOKIEHASH

種類


説明

WordPress sets this once you are logged in so that WordPress knows who you are.

クッキー名


種類

Persistent (2 years)

説明

Single sign-on (SSO) is a session/user authentication process that permits a user to enter one name and password in order to access on entire ferrari’s world (ex. “.ferrari.com”).

クッキー名

simpleSSO_auth_cookie_local

説明

Single sign-on (SSO )is a session/user authentication process that permits a user to enter one name and password in order to access on single site of ferrari’s world (ex. “.auto.ferrari.com”).

クッキー名

gt_booking_cookie

クッキー名


クッキー名


説明

This cookie is created by the IDP (IDentity Provider) engine for antiforgery purposes.

クッキー名

ASPSESSIONIDAS

種類

Persistent (no expire date)

説明

Used by the IIS where the configurator is running on.

クッキー名

cookielawinfo,sim_cookielawinfo

種類

Persistent (1 year)

説明

This cookie indicates that the user has seen the cookie law banner.

クッキー名

ferrari-cookie-notice

種類


説明

This cookie is used to record concent to the cookie policy

クッキー名

ferraricookieconsent

種類

Persistent (13 months)

説明

Indicates which cookie categories the user consents to.

クッキー名

hublot_banner_cc

説明

This cookie indicates that the user has seen the Hublot widget.

クッキー名

tutorialWatched

種類

Persistent (no expire date)

説明

Saves if the user has watched the tutorial. Returning users will not be show tutorial.

クッキー名

ffv

説明

Menu Navigation cookie

クッキー名

mtui-srp-view, mtui.brand.quicksearch.returnVisitTooltip, mtvl-distance, mtvl-expires, mtvl-location, mtvl-market, mtvl-model, mtvl-odometer_from, mtvl-odometer_to, mtvl-order, mtvl-page, mtvl-price_from, mtvl-price_to, mtvl-reg_year_from, mtvl-reg_year_to, mtvl-region, mtvl-search_name, mtvl-timestamp, mtvl-vehiclelist, mtvl-version

説明

Vehicle Library Data Search Filter cookies

クッキー名

PHPSESSID

種類


説明

This cookie is designed to store and identify your unique session ID upon your visit on drivingcourses.ferrari.com. It does not contain any personal information and is deleted as soon as you close all browser windows. This cookie is essential to the store as it allows to log in, add products to cart and make purchases.

02

Comfort

クッキー名

GeoLocale, GeoLocation, GeoLocationV2, GeoLocationV3

種類

Persistent (7 days)

説明

Geolocation service, with address geolocation.ferrari.com, who once called making a localization of the visitor returning the two cookies named GeoLocalization and GeoLocalizationV2.

クッキー名

dealerid

第三者

AiMedia: Link opt out

種類

30 days

説明

Used by AiMedia to register the dealer id  associated to the user visit.

クッキー名

hotjar.com

第三者

Hotjar: Link opt out

説明

Site user interaction tracker, this can be removed with out effecting the site.

クッキー名

script.crazyegg.com

第三者

CrazyEgg: Link opt out

説明

Site user interaction tracker, this can be removed with out effecting the site.

クッキー名

_ym_metrika_enabled

第三者

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

種類

60 minutes

説明

Checks whether other Yandex.Metrica cookies are installed

クッキー名

_ym_isad

第三者

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

種類

2 days

説明

Determines whether a user has ad blockers

クッキー名

_ym_uid

第三者

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

種類

1 year

説明

Used for identifying site users

クッキー名

_ym_d

第三者

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

種類

1 year

説明

Stores the date of the user's first site session

クッキー名

yabs-sid

第三者

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

種類

Until the session ends

説明

Session ID

クッキー名

_ym_debug

第三者

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

種類

Until the session ends

説明

Indicates that debug mode is active

クッキー名

_ym_mp2_substs

第三者

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

種類

Until the session ends

説明

Used for Target Call

クッキー名

_ym_visorc_*

第三者

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

種類

30 minutes

説明

Allows Session Replay to function correctly

クッキー名

_ym_hostIndex

第三者

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

種類

1 day

説明

Limits the number of requests

クッキー名

_ym_mp2_track

第三者

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

種類

30 days

説明

Used for Target Call

クッキー名

i

第三者

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

種類

1 year

説明

Used for identifying site users

クッキー名

yandexuid

第三者

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

種類

1 year

説明

Used for identifying site users

クッキー名

usst

第三者

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

種類

1 year

説明

Stores auxiliary information for syncing site user IDs between different Yandex domains

03

Performance

クッキー名

__utma

第三者

Google Analytics: Link opt out

種類


説明

This cookie is used to determine new and returning visitors. It has an expiration time of 2 years. If the ga.js library is executed and no _utma cookie exists, this will be recorded as the users’ first visit and a _utma cookie will be set. If a _utma cookie is already in place, the expiration time is reset and the user is recorded as a return visitor.

クッキー名

__utmb

種類

Persistent (30 minutes)

説明

This cookie is used to determine a new session. The cookie is set when the ga.js library executes and there is no _utmb cookie in place. It has an expiration time of 30 minutes, therefore if a user is inactive for a period longer than this, a new cookie will be set when the library executes and the interaction will be recorded as a new session.

クッキー名

__utmc

種類

Session

説明

This cookie is used to determine the traffic source, medium, campaign name and campaign term which delivered the user to your website. It is created when the javascript library executes and expires after 6 months. This helps Google collect the data which can then help them to determine which traffic sources assist conversions within the multi-channel section of Analytics.

クッキー名

__utmt_UA_23603234_4

種類

Persistent (10 minutes)

説明

This cookie is used to track events.

クッキー名

__utmv

種類

Persistent (2 years)

説明

This cookie is used to store visitor-level variable data. This cookie is reated when a developer uses the _setCustomVar method with a visitor level custom variable. This cookie was also used for the deprecated _setVar method. The cookie is updated every time data is sent to Google Analytics.

クッキー名

__utmz

種類

Persistent (6 months)

説明

This cookie is used to determine the traffic source, medium, campaign name and campaign term which delivered the user to your website. It is created when the javascript library executes and expires after 6 months. This helps Google collect the data which can then help them to determine which traffic sources assist conversions within the multi-channel section of Analytics.

クッキー名

_ga

種類

Persistent (2 years)

説明

Used to distinguish users.

クッキー名

_gid

種類

24 hours

クッキー名

_gat

Description

Used to throttle request rate. If Google Analytics is deployed via Google Tag Manager, this cookie will be named _dc_gtm_.

クッキー名

_gat_prod

クッキー名

_gat_trackerFerrari

クッキー名

_gat_uat

クッキー名

aitrk

第三者

AiMedia: Link opt out

種類

30 days

説明

Used by AiMedia to register the campaign associated to the user visit.

クッキー名

_ai_id

種類

30 days

説明

Used by AiMedia t to create a unique ID per user for site activity deduplication.

クッキー名

theTengs

種類

30 days

説明

Used by AiMedia t to create a unique ID per user for site activity deduplication.

クッキー名

loc, ouid, di2, vc, uvc, bt2, uid

第三者

AddThis: Link opt out

説明

AddThis cookies provides the capability to enable users to instantly share webpages, blogs, news, photos, videos, and other content to the most popular social networks and other destinations via a browser plug-in or website plug-in.

クッキー名

__atuvc

種類

Persistent (1 year)

説明

The __atuvc cookie is created and read by the AddThis social sharing site JavaScript on the client side in order to make sure the user sees the updated count if they share a page and return to it before our share count cache is updated. No data from that cookie is sent back to AddThis and removing it when disabling cookies would cause unexpected behaviour for users.

クッキー名

__atuvs

種類

Persistent (30 minutes)

説明

The __atuvs cookie is created and read by AddThis to enable visitors to share content with a range of networking and sharing platforms.

クッキー名

mmapi.store.p.[0..N]

第三者

Oracle: Link opt out

種類

Persistent (1 year)

説明

Persistent storage set for a duration of one year from the visitor’s last visit on the site. It stores customer profile information, personalization criteria and campaign data (persistent values) captured from the site pages, External visitor ids.

クッキー名

mmapi.store.s.[0..N]

種類

Session

説明

Session storage set for the duration of the browser session. It stores postponed actions to be passed to the Maxymiser CG service with the following request, personalization criteria and campaign data (session values) captured from the site pages, Oracle Maxymiser Utilities i.e., QA tool, debug tool, etc.

クッキー名

mmcore.tst

種類

Persistent

説明

Helper cookie to test whether cookies are enabled in visitor's browser.

クッキー名
第三者
種類

Persistent (1 year)

説明

Third party, used to identify subsequent content views from same device.

クッキー名

_TA_privacy

種類

Persistent (1 year)

説明

Third party, used to store user opt-out status. If value is 1, user will not be tracked.

クッキー名

_sp_ses

種類

30 minutes

説明

Session cookie. First party. It is used to identify different browsing sessions.

クッキー名

_sp_id

種類

Persistent (2 years)

説明

User visits cookie. First party. Lasts 2 years. Stores last user visits timestamps, per domain. sp: clojure collector cookie. Third party. It is used by the tracking library gather anonymous analytics data.

クッキー名

__canl_TH

種類

The __canI_TH cookie is used to check the specific preferences of the browser being used, and in particular the possibility of writing additional cookies. Status: expired.

Name
referralSource
Tipology
24h
Description
Medium, Source, Campaign, Term, Content from user navigation referrer or if it is the case from UTM parameters.
04

Advertising

Name
Soc
Third Party
Supership.jp: Link opt out
Description
Used for Programmatic Marketing. Expiration: 2 years
クッキー名

The AdForm cookies are used to target relevant ads to users, to track the user responses (clicks and conversions) and to see users' opt-out choices.

第三者

AdForm: Link opt out

説明

The AdForm cookies are used to target relevant ads to users, to track the user responses (clicks and conversions) and to see users' opt-out choices.

クッキー名

ib.adnxs.com

第三者

Adnxs: Link opt out 

説明

Adnxs.com is run by AppNexus, a company that provides technology, data and analytics to help companies buy and sell online display advertising. The technology it uses can plug into other advertising serving platforms, such as Google's Doubleclick, and “data aggregators”, such as Quantcast, which provide behavioural targeting. In essence, this makes AppNexus an “advertising exchange for advertising exchanges”.

クッキー名

s.adroll.com, s.adroll.com/j/roundtrip.js, d.adroll.com/consent/check

第三者

AdRoll: Link opt out

クッキー名

Name

第三者

AdWords: Link opt out

説明

AdWords Conversion Linker tag sets ad click information in cookies named _gcl_aw and _gcl_dc.

クッキー名

_uetsid

第三者

Bing

種類

30 minutes

説明

Session ID, which is unique per domain and is used to improve the accuracy of conversion tracking. Note: UET sets a first-party cookie on your site’s domain for this parameter.

クッキー名

_uetmsclkid

第三者

Persistent (90 days)

説明

Microsoft Click ID, which is used to improve the accuracy of conversion tracking. Note: UET sets a first-party cookie on your site’s domain for this parameter.

クッキー名

test_cookie

第三者

DoubleClick

種類

Session

説明

Used to check if the user’s browser supports cookies.

クッキー名

_drt_

第三者

Session

説明

Used by Google to track visitors across all websites that display DoubleClick ads to enable targeted ads to interested parties.

クッキー名

ID

説明

Used by Google AdSense to register and report the website user’s actions after viewing or clicking one of the advertiser’s ads with the purpose of measuring the efficacy of an ad and to present targeted ads to the user.

クッキー名
ELOQUA
第三者
Persistent (2 years)
説明
A Globally Unique Identifier (GUID: a randomly generated string of characters and numbers) used to identify visitors to our site. Link opt out
クッキー名

facebook.com, connect.facebook.ne

第三者

Facebook

クッキー名

servedby.flashtalking.com

第三者

Flashtalking: Link opt out

説明

Flashtalking is a data-driven ad management and analytics technology company, we use data to personalise advertising in real-time, analyse its effectiveness and enable optimisation that drives better engagement and ROI for sophisticated global brands.

クッキー名

js.hs-scripts.com

第三者

HS Analytics

クッキー名

us-u.openx.net

第三者

OpenX: Link opt out

クッキー名

jadserve.postrelease.com

第三者

Postrelease.com: Link opt out

説明

Tracking

クッキー名

idsync.rlcdn.com

第三者

Rapleaf: Link opt out

説明

Tracking

クッキー名

static.ads-twitter.com, analytics.twitter.com

第三者

Twitter

