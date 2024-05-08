Ferrari announces new tyres for the Enzo Ferrari supercar

Development testing of a completely new tyre, developed in collaboration with Pirelli, for the 2002 Enzo Ferrari has concluded today

Ferrari has also officially approved the use of new versions of the aftermarket tyres already offered by Pirelli for the F40 and F50

Ferrari continues development of a dedicated Pirelli tyre for the GTO with the objective of offering tyres with modern compounds for all of its supercar models

Testing of the new Pirelli P Zero Corsa System tyre developed specifically for the Enzo Ferrari has concluded today at the Fiorano track. While remaining true to the original in terms of size and aspect ratio, the new tyre uses state-of-the-art materials, compounds and technology to deliver levels of grip, performance and safety on a par with those of a modern tyre. This P Zero Corsa System tyre is available for the Enzo Ferrari in the original 245/35 R19 (front) and 345/35 R19 (rear) sizes and features two different directional and asymmetric tread patterns designed to counter aquaplaning.

Ferrari has also issued official approval for the use of P Zero and P Zero Corsa System tyres in the Collezione range already offered by Pirelli as aftermarket products for the F40 and F50. At its launch in 1987 the F40 was the first high-performance car to be equipped with the new Pirelli P Zero tyre. Pirelli have now introduced an updated version, in the original sizes of 245/40 R17 (front) and 335/35 R17 (rear), which has been modified to match the original lettering on the tyre walls.

The P Zero Corsa System tyres of the Collezione range for the 1995 Ferrari F50, in the sizes 245/35 R18 (front) and 335/30 R18 (rear), were also subject to development testing at Fiorano to ensure they respect the performance of the original tyres in terms of handling characteristics and feel.

Currently under development is the tyre to equip the 1984 GTO, to which Ferrari will dedicate a Legacy Tour from the 1st to the 4th of October with a route that will take the cars from the Italian Dolomites to Maranello. The tyre Pirelli have prepared for the GTO is a P7 Cinturato originally developed from the experience gained in the World Rally Championship since 1974 and then launched on this car in 1976. The first modern tyre to feature a low aspect ratio for improved handling, the P7 will be available in the original sizes (225/50 R16 front and 265/50 R16 rear) and again features a period look combined with modern materials and construction technology.

With the official approval of replacement tyres for these four legendary supercars, Ferrari again demonstrates its commitment to providing owners of historically important Prancing Horse models with the peace of mind that their cars can be used safely on the roads.