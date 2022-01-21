Logo Content

    08-10 Aprile 2022

    Daytona

    Ferrari Racing Days
      CURVE
      • LuogoDaytona Beach, FloridaStati Uniti
      • Lunghezza circuito5793 m

      PILOTI CHALLENGE NORTH AMERICA

      TUTTI I PILOTI

      RISULTATI

      Trofeo Pirelli Gara 1

      POS.PilotaTeamCat./Serie
      1
      JEREMY CLARKE
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      P
      2
      MATT KURZEJEWSKI
      Ferrari Westlake
      P
      3
      JASON MCCARTHY
      Wide World Ferrari
      P
      4
      DAVE MUSIAL
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P
      5
      MARTIN BURROWES
      Ferrari Quebec
      P
      6
      AARON WEISS
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      P
      7
      JORDAN WORKMAN
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      P
      8
      ALFRED CAIOLA
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P-AM
      9
      SAMANTHA TAN
      Ferrari of Tampa Bay
      P-AM
      10
      BENOIT BERGERON
      Ferrari Quebec
      P-AM
      11
      TODD COLEMAN
      Ferrari of Denver
      P-AM
      12
      CUSTODIO TOLEDO
      The Collection
      P-AM
      13
      DAVE MUSIAL JR.
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P-AM
      14
      BRANDON KRUSE
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      P-AM
      15
      BRAD FAUVRE
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      P-AM
      16
      DYLAN MEDLER
      The Collection
      P-AM
      17
      KEVAN MILLSTEIN
      Ferrari of San Diego
      P-AM
      18
      MARC MUZZO
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P
      19
      MANNY FRANCO
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P
      20
      BARRY ZEKELMAN
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P
      21
      JOHN CERVINI
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P-AM
      22
      JUSTIN WETHERILL
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      P
      23
      BRAD HORSTMANN
      Foreign Cars Italia
      P
      24
      JOHN HOREJSI
      Ferrari of Vancouver
      P

      Coppa Shell Gara 1

      POS.PilotaTeamCat./Serie
      1
      MICHAEL PETRAMALO
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      2
      BRIAN KAMINSKEY
      Ferrari of Long Island
      S
      3
      KIRK BAERWALDT
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S
      4
      BRENT HOLDEN
      Ferrari of Newport Beach
      S
      5
      SUREEL CHOKSI
      Ferrari of Denver
      S
      6
      JOHN VISKUP
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      S
      7
      MICHAEL PORTER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      8
      MICHAEL LOULI
      Ferrari of Ontario
      S
      9
      BOBBY CHRISTENSEN
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      S
      10
      YAHN BERNIER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      11
      JUSTIN ROTHBERG
      Ferrari of Palm Beach
      S
      12
      PAUL KIEBLER
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      13
      DAN CORNISH
      Ferrari of Austin
      S-AM
      14
      LISA CLARK
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S-AM
      15
      NEIL LANGBERG
      Ferrari South Bay
      S-AM
      16
      ANTHONY DECARLO
      Wide World Ferrari
      S-AM
      17
      EILEEN BILDMAN
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S-AM
      18
      MICHAEL LEDOUX
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S-AM
      19
      CHUCK WHITTALL
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S
      20
      JERRI WALTERS
      Ferrari of Vancouver
      S-AM
      21
      ANTHONY DAVIS
      Continental AutoSports
      S-AM
      22
      DANA GOODWIN
      Ferrari of Newport Beach
      S-AM
      23
      JEFFREY NUNBERG
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      24
      TODD JOHNSON
      Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
      S-AM
      25
      MICHAEL MATHES
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S
      26
      JESUS MENDOZA
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      S-AM
      27
      JOHN KELLY
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
      S-AM
      28
      LANCE CAWLEY
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S
      29
      BRETT JACOBSON
      Ferrari of Houston
      S
      30
      OMAR BALKISSOON
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
      S
      31
      REY ACOSTA
      The Collection
      S-AM
      32
      FRANK SZCZESNIAK
      Ferrari of Tampa Bay
      S-AM
      33
      RICHARD PINEDA
      Ferrari of Washington
      S-AM
      34
      LUIS PERUSQUIA
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      35
      DAVID SCHMITT
      Ferrari of Palm Beach
      S-AM

      Trofeo Pirelli Gara 2

      POS.PilotaTeamCat./Serie
      1
      MANNY FRANCO
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P
      2
      JEREMY CLARKE
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      P
      3
      MATT KURZEJEWSKI
      Ferrari Westlake
      P
      4
      JASON MCCARTHY
      Wide World Ferrari
      P
      5
      JORDAN WORKMAN
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      P
      6
      MARC MUZZO
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P
      7
      DAVE MUSIAL
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P
      8
      BARRY ZEKELMAN
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P
      9
      MARTIN BURROWES
      Ferrari Quebec
      P
      10
      DAVE MUSIAL JR.
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P-AM
      11
      ALFRED CAIOLA
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P-AM
      12
      AARON WEISS
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      P
      13
      JOHN HOREJSI
      Ferrari of Vancouver
      P
      14
      BENOIT BERGERON
      Ferrari Quebec
      P-AM
      15
      TODD COLEMAN
      Ferrari of Denver
      P-AM
      16
      CUSTODIO TOLEDO
      The Collection
      P-AM
      17
      DYLAN MEDLER
      The Collection
      P-AM
      18
      BRANDON KRUSE
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      P-AM
      19
      SAMANTHA TAN
      Ferrari of Tampa Bay
      P-AM
      20
      JUSTIN WETHERILL
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      P
      21
      JOHN CERVINI
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P-AM
      22
      KEVAN MILLSTEIN
      Ferrari of San Diego
      P-AM
      23
      BRAD FAUVRE
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      P-AM
      24
      BRAD HORSTMANN
      Foreign Cars Italia
      P

      Coppa Shell Gara 2

      POS.PilotaTeamCat./Serie
      1
      BRIAN KAMINSKEY
      Ferrari of Long Island
      S
      2
      MICHAEL PETRAMALO
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      3
      OMAR BALKISSOON
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
      S
      4
      SUREEL CHOKSI
      Ferrari of Denver
      S
      5
      BOBBY CHRISTENSEN
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      S
      6
      CHUCK WHITTALL
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S
      7
      YAHN BERNIER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      8
      MICHAEL LOULI
      Ferrari of Ontario
      S
      9
      BRETT JACOBSON
      Ferrari of Houston
      S
      10
      ANTHONY DAVIS
      Continental AutoSports
      S-AM
      11
      LANCE CAWLEY
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S
      12
      DAVID SCHMITT
      Ferrari of Palm Beach
      S-AM
      13
      DAN CORNISH
      Ferrari of Austin
      S-AM
      14
      KIRK BAERWALDT
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S
      15
      ANTHONY DECARLO
      Wide World Ferrari
      S-AM
      16
      LISA CLARK
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S-AM
      17
      FRANK SZCZESNIAK
      Ferrari of Tampa Bay
      S-AM
      18
      EILEEN BILDMAN
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S-AM
      19
      RICHARD PINEDA
      Ferrari of Washington
      S-AM
      20
      NEIL LANGBERG
      Ferrari South Bay
      S-AM
      21
      JERRI WALTERS
      Ferrari of Vancouver
      S-AM
      22
      LUIS PERUSQUIA
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      23
      JESUS MENDOZA
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      S-AM
      24
      DANA GOODWIN
      Ferrari of Newport Beach
      S-AM
      25
      OMAR BALKISSOON
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
      S
      26
      JEFFREY NUNBERG
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      27
      MICHAEL PORTER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      28
      PAUL KIEBLER
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      29
      JOHN KELLY
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
      S-AM
      30
      MICHAEL LEDOUX
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S-AM
      31
      TODD JOHNSON
      Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
      S-AM
      32
      BRENT HOLDEN
      Ferrari of Newport Beach
      S
      33
      MICHAEL MATHES
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S
      • NEWS
      • Media Gallery
      • Circuito
      • Attività
      • PILOTI
      • Risultati
      • Download
      • AUTO