The 2021 series of the Passione Ferrari Club Challenge is ready for launch!

Prepare to enjoy a track-exclusive, member only experience made to challenge yourself and other drivers: A driving event of pure adrenaline with your Ferrari 488 Challenge and 488 Challenge Evo on some of the most legendary circuits in all Europe.

More than a traditional racing competition, the Passione Ferrari Club Challenge focuses on the clock, allowing drivers to measure and beat their personal best lap time. Six races on six different circuits with professional and technical instructors who will support participants to study track data through Telemetry Analysis.

No secrets will remain hidden from you to become a professional driver.

Make sure you and your Ferrari 488 Challenge are ready to conquer the track.