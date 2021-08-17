TOFM: Would you say that the zero turbo lag is one of the F8’s greatest features?





MA: Absolutely, it’s very special. I would say it’s even an improvement on racing cars I have driven, including Formula 2. When you put your foot on the throttle, that’s the power you immediately get. It gives you great confidence as a driver because you know every reaction translates straight away into the car.





TOFM: The acceleration is phenomenal, but the brakes are surely worth a mention too





MA: The carbon brakes are quick. You hit those brakes, the car stops. And because the car is so light, it stops even quicker than you would expect. But it’s not just the brakes. The car is extremely agile and nimble, it feels like a go kart and gives you confidence because you feel every movement. If you slide, you feel it immediately but that allows you to get the most out of the car; every sensation is instantaneous.





TOFM: Finally, if you had this car in your garage Marcus, when would you use it?





MA: You can do anything with the F8; take it to the beach, head to the mountains, take it to the racetrack, it just has so many qualities. It’s fast, but also just the whole elegance of the car that appeals to me. But, to answer your question, if I had the F8 in my garage, I would only drive it on special occasions because it’s one of those cars where you need to be really immersed in the environment around you – you want to enjoy the experience and not be thinking about anything else at the same time.