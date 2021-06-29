There’s a road up here on Etna too, a snake of tarmac strangely bright in contrast to the dark black of the landscape, that winds and wiggles its way up the tallest peak in Italy south of the Alps. Not right to the top of course (in winter you can see where the lava has cut a path through the snow near the 3326m summit) but the SP92 comes into the UNESCO site from the south or east and takes you as high as you’d want to. For the adventurous, local guides offer expeditions if you want to climb higher.



For our purposes, we have all we need: smooth tarmac, sweeping bends, a turbocharged engine that isn’t troubled by the change in altitude, and roof that opens to uncover a different atmosphere. En-route to the top we might have made our own evocative sound via the 720cv engine, but when we stop to take in the view back down to the island’s second city of Catania, the lack of life in such an inhospitable environment washes over us with its silence. The aura up here is different, otherworldly, and even the smell is peculiarly inorganic.



It doesn’t matter to the locals. Far below, life on Sicily continues unabated. Time to rejoin them…