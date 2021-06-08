Several carbon fibre panchette await mounting within the mixed-material mid-engined chassis Photo credit: Mattia Balsamini
After the aluminium body is created at the famous Scaglietti body plant, it is transferred to the Maranello production line where the carbon fibre panchetta is installed in the Ferrari SF90 Stradale Photo credit: Mattia Balsamini
Once glued and mounted in the body-in-white, the panchetta is locked into place with bolts torqued to exacting specifications Photo credit: Mattia Balsamini