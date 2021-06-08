Words – Richard Bremner



The pinnacle of the Ferrari range is the most powerful road car the Prancing Horse has ever built, the SF90 Stradale.

It is a beautiful thing to behold but, intriguingly, much of the essence of this fascinatingly advanced car is not visible from the outside.

Under the skin is of course the new mid-mounted 4.0-litre eight-cylinder engine and three electric motors, which together generate the headline 1000cv, but there is another hidden innovation…



‘This is the best component in the car. It’s very beautiful, like a sculpture,’ says Andrea Baldini, head of the department known as ‘Body-in-White’, industry parlance for a bare, unpainted bodyshell.



He’s talking in revered tones about the carbon fibre that is integrated deep within the SF90's body structure, a first for a regular production Ferrari. ‘It’s a one-piece casting, between the shock absorber towers, to support the gearbox. And you can see it only on a naked chassis.’