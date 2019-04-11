Cookie Policy

Ferrari
What are cookies

Cookies are small text file stored on your computer or mobile device when visiting our website.

Why we use cookies

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. Our website uses cookies, which could include also third party cookies, to send advertising that is relevant to you.

Are all cookies the same?

Cookie can be classified as it follows.

Session cookies. These cookies are automatically erased when you close your browser.

Persistent cookies. These cookies remain on your device until they expire (in terms of minutes, days or years since the cookie creation/update).

Third-Party cookies. These cookies are stored on behalf of third parties.

Cookies can be managed and deleted by setting your browser. However, this may prevent you from properly use certain features on our website.

For more information please visit www.aboutcookies.org or www.allaboutcookies.org.

How to manage cookies

To give you the best experience on the cookie management side, we classify cookies of this website in four categories, based on their purpose: essential, comfort, performance, advertising.

You can enable and disable directly from this website each of the above cookie category (with the only ecception of essential cookies, which are strictly necessary). In case of Third-Party cookies, this website will not use them after disabling (we cannot delete them).

Essential: These cookies are essential for websites and their features to work properly. E.g.: authentication cookies.

Comfort: These cookies enable us to improve comfort and usability of websites and to provide various features. E.g.: comfort cookies can be used to store search results, language, character dimensions.

Performance: These cookies collect information about how you use websites. Performance cookies help us, for example, to identify especially popular areas of our website. In this way, we can adapt the content of our websites more specifically to your needs and thereby improve what we offer you.

Advertising: These cookies are used to send advertising and promotional information that is relevant to you, e.g. based on the web pages you visited.


Cookie list

Essential

Name

wordpress_COOKIEHASH

Tipology

Persistent (2 years)

Description

Provides details of the social platform used to log in e.g “Facebook”, “googleplus” or “twitter”.

Name

wordpress_logged_in_COOKIEHASH

Tipology


WordPress sets this once you are logged in so that WordPress knows who you are.

WordPress sets this once you are logged in so that WordPress knows who you are.

Name


Tipology

Persistent (2 years)

Description

Single sign-on (SSO) is a session/user authentication process that permits a user to enter one name and password in order to access on entire ferrari’s world (ex. “.ferrari.com”).

Name

simpleSSO_auth_cookie_local

Description

Single sign-on (SSO )is a session/user authentication process that permits a user to enter one name and password in order to access on single site of ferrari’s world (ex. “.auto.ferrari.com”).

Name

gt_booking_cookie

Name


Name


Description

This cookie is created by the IDP (IDentity Provider) engine for antiforgery purposes.

Name

ASPSESSIONIDAS

Tipology

Persistent (no expire date)

Description

Used by the IIS where the configurator is running on.

Name

cookielawinfo,sim_cookielawinfo

Tipology

Persistent (1 year)

Description

This cookie indicates that the user has seen the cookie law banner.

Name

ferrari-cookie-notice

Tipology


Description

This cookie is used to record concent to the cookie policy

Name

ferraricookieconsent

Tipology

Persistent (13 months)

Description

Indicates which cookie categories the user consents to.

Name

hublot_banner_cc

Description

This cookie indicates that the user has seen the Hublot widget.

Name

tutorialWatched

Tipology

Persistent (no expire date)

Description

Saves if the user has watched the tutorial. Returning users will not be show tutorial.

Name

ffv

Description

Menu Navigation cookie

Name

mtui-srp-view, mtui.brand.quicksearch.returnVisitTooltip, mtvl-distance, mtvl-expires, mtvl-location, mtvl-market, mtvl-model, mtvl-odometer_from, mtvl-odometer_to, mtvl-order, mtvl-page, mtvl-price_from, mtvl-price_to, mtvl-reg_year_from, mtvl-reg_year_to, mtvl-region, mtvl-search_name, mtvl-timestamp, mtvl-vehiclelist, mtvl-version

Description

Vehicle Library Data Search Filter cookies

Name

PHPSESSID

Tipology


Description

This cookie is designed to store and identify your unique session ID upon your visit on drivingcourses.ferrari.com. It does not contain any personal information and is deleted as soon as you close all browser windows. This cookie is essential to the store as it allows to log in, add products to cart and make purchases.

Comfort

Name
GeoLocale, GeoLocation, GeoLocationV2, GeoLocationV3
Tipology
Persistent (7 days)
Description
Geolocation service, with address geolocation.ferrari.com, who once called making a localization of the visitor returning the two cookies named GeoLocalization and GeoLocalizationV2.
Name
dealerid
Third Party
AiMedia: Link opt out
Tipology
30 days
Description
Used by AiMedia to register the dealer id associated to the user visit.
Name
hotjar.com
Third Party
Hotjar: Link opt out
Description
Site user interaction tracker, this can be removed with out effecting the site.
Name
script.crazyegg.com
Third Party
CrazyEgg: Link opt out
Description
Site user interaction tracker, this can be removed with out effecting the site.
Name
_ym_metrika_enabled
Third Party
Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out
Tipology
60 minutes
Description
Checks whether other Yandex.Metrica cookies are installed
Name
_ym_isad
Third Party
Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out
Tipology
2 days
Description
Determines whether a user has ad blockers
Name
_ym_uid
Third Party
Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out
Tipology
1 year
Description
Used for identifying site users
Name
_ym_d
Third Party
Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out
Tipology
1 year
Description
Stores the date of the user's first site session
Name
yabs-sid
Third Party
Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out
Tipology
Until the session ends
Description
Session ID
Name
_ym_debug
Third Party
Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out
Tipology
Until the session ends
Description
Indicates that debug mode is active
Name
_ym_mp2_substs
Third Party
Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out
Tipology
Until the session ends
Description
Used for Target Call
Name
_ym_visorc_*
Third Party
Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out
Tipology
30 minutes
Description
Allows Session Replay to function correctly
Name
_ym_hostIndex
Third Party
Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out
Tipology
1 day
Description
Limits the number of requests
Name
_ym_mp2_track
Third Party
Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out
Tipology
30 days
Description
Used for Target Call
Name
i
Third Party
Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out
Tipology
1 year
Description
Used for identifying site users
Name
yandexuid
Third Party
Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out
Tipology
1 year
Description
Used for identifying site users
Name
usst
Third Party
Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out
Tipology
1 year
Description
Stores auxiliary information for syncing site user IDs between different Yandex domains
Performance

Name

__utma

Third Party

Google Analytics: Link opt out

Tipology


Description

This cookie is used to determine new and returning visitors. It has an expiration time of 2 years. If the ga.js library is executed and no _utma cookie exists, this will be recorded as the users’ first visit and a _utma cookie will be set. If a _utma cookie is already in place, the expiration time is reset and the user is recorded as a return visitor.

Name

__utmb

Tipology

Persistent (30 minutes)

Description

This cookie is used to determine a new session. The cookie is set when the ga.js library executes and there is no _utmb cookie in place. It has an expiration time of 30 minutes, therefore if a user is inactive for a period longer than this, a new cookie will be set when the library executes and the interaction will be recorded as a new session.

Name

__utmc

Tipology

Session

Description

This cookie is used to determine the traffic source, medium, campaign name and campaign term which delivered the user to your website. It is created when the javascript library executes and expires after 6 months. This helps Google collect the data which can then help them to determine which traffic sources assist conversions within the multi-channel section of Analytics.

Name

__utmt_UA_23603234_4

Tipology

Persistent (10 minutes)

Description

This cookie is used to track events.

Name

__utmv

Tipology

Persistent (2 years)

Description

This cookie is used to store visitor-level variable data. This cookie is reated when a developer uses the _setCustomVar method with a visitor level custom variable. This cookie was also used for the deprecated _setVar method. The cookie is updated every time data is sent to Google Analytics.

Name

__utmz

Tipology

Persistent (6 months)

Description

This cookie is used to determine the traffic source, medium, campaign name and campaign term which delivered the user to your website. It is created when the javascript library executes and expires after 6 months. This helps Google collect the data which can then help them to determine which traffic sources assist conversions within the multi-channel section of Analytics.

Name

_ga

Tipology

Persistent (2 years)

Description

Used to distinguish users.

Name

_gid

Tipology

24 hours

Name

_gat

Description

Used to throttle request rate. If Google Analytics is deployed via Google Tag Manager, this cookie will be named _dc_gtm_.

Name

_gat_prod

Name

_gat_trackerFerrari

Name

_gat_uat

Name

aitrk

Third Party

AiMedia: Link opt out

Tipology

30 days

Description

Used by AiMedia to register the campaign associated to the user visit.

Name

_ai_id

Tipology

30 days

Description

Used by AiMedia t to create a unique ID per user for site activity deduplication.

Name

theTengs

Tipology

30 days

Description

Used by AiMedia t to create a unique ID per user for site activity deduplication.

Name

loc, ouid, di2, vc, uvc, bt2, uid

Third Party

AddThis: Link opt out

Description

AddThis cookies provides the capability to enable users to instantly share webpages, blogs, news, photos, videos, and other content to the most popular social networks and other destinations via a browser plug-in or website plug-in.

Name

__atuvc

Tipology

Persistent (1 year)

Description

The __atuvc cookie is created and read by the AddThis social sharing site JavaScript on the client side in order to make sure the user sees the updated count if they share a page and return to it before our share count cache is updated. No data from that cookie is sent back to AddThis and removing it when disabling cookies would cause unexpected behaviour for users.

Name

__atuvs

Persistent (30 minutes)

Persistent (30 minutes)

Description

The __atuvs cookie is created and read by AddThis to enable visitors to share content with a range of networking and sharing platforms.

Name

mmapi.store.p.[0..N]

Third Party

Oracle: Link opt out

Tipology

Persistent (1 year)

Description

Persistent storage set for a duration of one year from the visitor’s last visit on the site. It stores customer profile information, personalization criteria and campaign data (persistent values) captured from the site pages, External visitor ids.

Name

mmapi.store.s.[0..N]

Tipology

Session

Description

Session storage set for the duration of the browser session. It stores postponed actions to be passed to the Maxymiser CG service with the following request, personalization criteria and campaign data (session values) captured from the site pages, Oracle Maxymiser Utilities i.e., QA tool, debug tool, etc.

Name

mmcore.tst

Tipology

Persistent

Description

Helper cookie to test whether cookies are enabled in visitor's browser.

Name
Third Party
Tipology

Persistent (1 year)

Description

Third party, used to identify subsequent content views from same device.

Name

_TA_privacy

Tipology

Persistent (1 year)

Description

Third party, used to store user opt-out status. If value is 1, user will not be tracked.

Name

_sp_ses

Tipology

30 minutes

Description

Session cookie. First party. It is used to identify different browsing sessions.

Name

_sp_id

Tipology

Persistent (2 years)

Description

User visits cookie. First party. Lasts 2 years. Stores last user visits timestamps, per domain. sp: clojure collector cookie. Third party. It is used by the tracking library gather anonymous analytics data.

Name

__canl_TH

Tipology

The __canI_TH cookie is used to check the specific preferences of the browser being used, and in particular the possibility of writing additional cookies. Status: expired.

Name
referralSource
Tipology
24h
Description
Medium, Source, Campaign, Term, Content from user navigation referrer or if it is the case from UTM parameters.
Advertising

Name
Soc
Third Party
Supership.jp: Link opt out
Description
Used for Programmatic Marketing. Expiration: 2 years
Name

The AdForm cookies are used to target relevant ads to users, to track the user responses (clicks and conversions) and to see users' opt-out choices.

Third Party

AdForm: Link opt out

Description

The AdForm cookies are used to target relevant ads to users, to track the user responses (clicks and conversions) and to see users' opt-out choices.

Name

ib.adnxs.com

Third Party

Adnxs: Link opt out 

Description

Adnxs.com is run by AppNexus, a company that provides technology, data and analytics to help companies buy and sell online display advertising. The technology it uses can plug into other advertising serving platforms, such as Google's Doubleclick, and “data aggregators”, such as Quantcast, which provide behavioural targeting. In essence, this makes AppNexus an “advertising exchange for advertising exchanges”.

Name

s.adroll.com, s.adroll.com/j/roundtrip.js, d.adroll.com/consent/check

Third Party

AdRoll: Link opt out

Name

Name

AdWords: Link opt out

AdWords: Link opt out

Description

AdWords Conversion Linker tag sets ad click information in cookies named _gcl_aw and _gcl_dc.

Name

_uetsid

Third Party

Bing

30 minutes

30 minutes

Description

Session ID, which is unique per domain and is used to improve the accuracy of conversion tracking. Note: UET sets a first-party cookie on your site’s domain for this parameter.

Name

_uetmsclkid

Tipology

Persistent (90 days)

Description

Microsoft Click ID, which is used to improve the accuracy of conversion tracking. Note: UET sets a first-party cookie on your site’s domain for this parameter.

Name

test_cookie

Third Party

DoubleClick

Tipology

Session

Description

Used to check if the user’s browser supports cookies.

Name

_drt_

Tipology

Session

Description

Used by Google to track visitors across all websites that display DoubleClick ads to enable targeted ads to interested parties.

Name

ID

Description

Used by Google AdSense to register and report the website user’s actions after viewing or clicking one of the advertiser’s ads with the purpose of measuring the efficacy of an ad and to present targeted ads to the user.

Name
ELOQUA
Tipology
Persistent (2 years)
Description
A Globally Unique Identifier (GUID: a randomly generated string of characters and numbers) used to identify visitors to our site. Link opt out
Name

facebook.com, connect.facebook.ne

Third Party

Facebook

Name

servedby.flashtalking.com

Third Party

Flashtalking: Link opt out

Description

Flashtalking is a data-driven ad management and analytics technology company, we use data to personalise advertising in real-time, analyse its effectiveness and enable optimisation that drives better engagement and ROI for sophisticated global brands.

Name

js.hs-scripts.com

Third Party

HS Analytics

Name

us-u.openx.net

Third Party

OpenX: Link opt out

Name

jadserve.postrelease.com

Third Party

Postrelease.com: Link opt out

Description

Tracking

Name

idsync.rlcdn.com

Third Party

Rapleaf: Link opt out

Description

Tracking

Name

static.ads-twitter.com, analytics.twitter.com

Third party

Twitter

This page allows you to change cookie settings for this website. After changing your settings, click on the SAVE button.

Essential

These cookies are essential for websites and their features to work properly. E.g.: authentication cookies.

Comfort

These cookies enable us to improve comfort and usability of websites and to provide various features. E.g.: comfort cookies can be used to store search results, language, character dimensions.

Performance

These cookies collect information about how you use websites. Performance cookies help us, for example, to identify especially popular areas of our website. In this way, we can adapt the content of our websites more specifically to your needs and thereby improve what we offer you.

Advertising

These cookies are used to send advertising and promotional information that is relevant to you, e.g. based on the web pages you visited.

