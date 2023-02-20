Istvan Puki, Hungary, 14 December 2001

From a very early age, Istvan was a fan of gaming and motorsport and he started off with the 2012 F1 videogame before moving on to genuine simracing in 2017. That year, he took part in the Apex Online Racing Season 15, finishing fifth, ahead of many big names of the esports world.

In2018 Istvan Puki took part in the F1 Esports Challenger Series winning the elimination race to make it through to the F1 Esports Pro Draft, finishing third in the race in London.

After a break of a few years from competition, in 2021 he again qualified for the F1 Esports Challenger Series, finishing fourth and getting great results, taking several race wins in some of the most important series for Formula 1 cars, such as the Premier Sim Gaming Leagues and World Online Racing.

As from August 2023 he officially joins the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team.