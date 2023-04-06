Timotej Andonovski, 16 settembre 1995, Northern Macedonia

Born on 16 September 1995, Timotej Andonovski first started sim racing in 2019, taking part in the Endurance eRacing championship on the rFactor2 platform and the Le Mans 24 Hours in the relative championship.

In 2021, he won some races in the Virtual Endurance Championship and the GT Season 4 series and was also part of the winning team in the LMGTE category of the 2021/2022 Le Mans Virtual Series. He repeated that win the following year, again in Gran Turismo Endurance, in the same championship, also impressing with a win in the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Off the back of these endurance wins in recent years, Timotej is now ready to start a new chapter of his career with the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team.