F1 Sim Racing: Scuderia Ferrari in the fight in championship finale

Bari Broumand, Nicolas Longuet and the whole team are all set for three decisive days in the esports championship.

There’s still everything to play for in the grand final of the F1 Sim Racing world championship, taking place in Stockholm from 7 to 9 May: five races in three days with the drivers’ and constructors’ titles still up for grabs. The Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team will be looking to improve on the mixed results from Event 2 a few weeks back.

Thanks to the combined efforts of Bari Broumand and Nicolas Longuet the team is currently third in the constructors’ classification with 120 points, 30 behind the leaders, Red Bull Sim Racing. But with just under half the races still to come, the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team is hoping to chase them down.

Broumand is currently second in the drivers’ standings, quite a way behind Frederik Rasmussen, but one cannot rule out a surprise as there are still plenty of points in play.

The last five races –Event 2 mainly featured European circuits, but this time the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team will be on the American continent, in Mexico City and Sao Paulo on 7 May, before racing the next day in Las Vegas and Lusail. The final race, just as it does in the real F1 championship, takes place at Yas Marina on Thursday 9 May.

Qualifying sessions can be watched live, streaming on the Formula 1 YouTube and Twitch channels from 12:10 CEST (7&8 May) and from 14:10 CEST (9 May), with the races on every day from 17:10 CEST.

All the latest news, results and comments will be available on the @FerrariEsports social channels.





Bari Broumand, Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team Driver

“Winning at Spa for the second time in a row was a unique experience for me. Now we need to produce consistently strong results over the final five races. There’s a lot to do and anything can still happen.”

Nicolas Longuet, Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team Driver

“The way things went in Event 2 of the F1 Sim Racing world championship has motivated me to work hard over these past weeks with the aim of fighting back as soon as possible. Bari and I are determined to end the season scoring as many points as possible in the remaining races and there’s everything still to play for.”



Tiziana Mecozzi, Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team Manager

“Event 2 of the F1 Sim Racing world championship with a string of closely contested races was a real test for all the teams. We weren’t perfect all the time and as the level is so high and the gaps so small, we ended up with mixed results. However, Bari, Nico and the team are ready to give it our best shot in this final rush of races. Everything is yet to be decided and I’m sure that with a bit of consistency, we can get some strong results.”

