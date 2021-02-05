Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Wayne Marrs driver in Ferrari Challenge UK - GBR
    1standings

    Wayne Marrs

    • GBR
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    7.67
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    46.00
    points overall
    6
    race contested
    • 46 in 2019 Trofeo Pirelli UK
      best season for points won
    • 22nd September 2019, Silverstone Race-2
      last race
    • 7° in 2019, Trofeo Pirelli UK
      best season
    • 3° in Brands Hatch Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    2 times out of 6
    33.33%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 6
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    5 times out of 6
    83.33%
    retirements
    1 times out of 6
    16.67%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 6
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 6
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 6
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    33.33%
    4
    16.67%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    33.33%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    2
    1
    0
    0
    2
    0
    0
    0
    • standings
    • news