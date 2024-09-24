Regional series champions

After thrilling head-to-head duels in the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell, the sixth season of the British series crowned its champions during the final round at Silverstone in mid-September. However, Japan’s rapidly growing championship delivered its verdicts in its second season at the end of August in Okayama.

UK. The British series had to wait until the final round at Silverstone in mid-September to reveal the winners in their respective classes. In the Trofeo Pirelli, Gilbert Yates (Charles Hurst) triumphed over teammate Andrew Morrow (the 2023 winner) at the end of Race-1, following a head-to-head battle that had spanned the entire season. In the Coppa Shell, the title fight was also between two teammates from Dick Lovett Swindon. Robert Rees emerged victorious over Jamie Thwaites after a tense duel only settled on the last lap of Race-2. The race was full of twists and turns, where the various events repeatedly saw the two drivers swapping places at the top of the virtual standings.

Japan. Yudai Uchida secured a repeat victory in the second season of the Japanese series, which concluded at the end of August. Following his title win in 2023, the Rosso Scuderia driver once again dominated the top class, achieving seven victories. With three race wins, only Yuga Furutani (Ferrari Japan) managed to snatch the top step of the podium from him. In the Am category, Akita (Cornes Nagoya) was crowned champion at Suzuka with one round to spare. He prevailed in a struggle against his skilled rivals, Cold Max (Cornes Osaka) and Kanji Yagura (Cornes Osaka). In the Coppa Shell, the head-to-head was decided at Okayama in the season’s final round. Yasutaka Shirasaki (Rosso Scuderia) overcame Phil Kim (Nicole Competizione) to claim the title. The Coppa Shell Am also featured a closely fought contest, which was decided in the final round. Despite his two victories, Ryutaro Saito (Mid Sapporo) could not overhaul Masafumi Hiwatashi (European Version), who clinched the title by just eight points after a season in which he finished on the podium nine times out of ten.