Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli regional calendars presented

Following the announcement in the past few weeks of the dates for the 2025 season of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe and North America international championships, Ferrari is now unveiling the calendars for the three regional series in Australasia, Japan and United Kingdom.

The increasingly international nature of the Prancing Horse’s one-make series is marked by record numbers of participants and ever-growing interest for the championship, which is aimed both at talented youngsters looking to embark on a career in closed-wheel racing and at gentleman drivers.

Challenge Australasia. The new regional series, announced in the past few months, offers up a five-round calendar, with the contests held in conjunction with iconic races or prestigious series. It is scheduled to debut in Bathurst over the same weekend that sees the legendary 12 Hours taking place, from 31 January to 2 February. Phillip Island, from 4 to 6 April, Sydney, from 2 to 4 May, and The Bend, from 5 to 7 September, will play host to the 296 Challenges as they compete in supporting races to the GT World Challenge Australia. In the course of the dates above, the protagonists of the one-make series will once again take to the track in Sydney for the fourth round, from 28 to 29 June.