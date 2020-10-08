Auto
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Matúš
Vyboh
1
standings
Matúš
Vyboh
SVK
country
ferrari challenge
2019
debut year
3
seasons
career
10.6
average points
0
titles won
numbers
318.00
points overall
30
race contested
147 in 2020 Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
best season for points won
30th May 2021, Automotodrom Brno Race-2
last race
2° in 2020, Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
best season
4° in Spielberg Race-1 2019
first top 10
current
season
Trofeo Pirelli
challenge Europe
Scuderia Praha
team
56
race number
6
position
53.00
points
driver
results
podium finishes
16 times out of 30
53.33%
finishes greater than 10
0 times out of 30
0%
finishes less than 10
28 times out of 30
93.33%
retirements
2 times out of 30
6.67%
personal
performance
Wins
5 times out of 30
16.67%
pole positions
2 times out of 30
6.67%
fastest laps
7 times out of 30
23.33%
career
30
20
10
1
16.67%
2
33.33%
3
3.33%
4
23.33%
5
10%
6
3.33%
7
3.33%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
5
10
1
7
3
1
1
0
0
0
2
3
News
LATEST NEWS
28 May
Corse Clienti
Home
game
for
Matùš
Výboh
at
Brno
Circuit
28 Apr
Corse Clienti
Forty-one
Ferraris
at
Spielberg
for
second
round
of
Ferrari
Challenge
Europe
11 Feb
Corse Clienti
2020
CHALLENGE
EUROPE
–
SEASON
REVIEW:
Tabacchi
makes
it
five
ALL THE NEWS
