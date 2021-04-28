Forty-one Ferraris at Spielberg for second round of Ferrari Challenge Europe

Trofeo Pirelli. With a win, a second-place, and a fastest lap Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) tops the premier class standings on 29 points, ahead of John Wartique (Francorchamps Motors Luxembourg - D2P), eight lengths behind thanks to two third places at Monza. Third, on 19 points, are Matús Výboh (Scuderia Praha) and the star of the Italian round, Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing), the youngest winner in Ferrari Challenge history. The Finn will seek to confirm the excellent impression made in Lombardy’s temple of speed.





Trofeo Pirelli Am. After many twists and turns and spectacular races at Monza, this class is wide open, with five drivers bunched within 10 points of each other. Rookie Sergio Paulet (Santogal Madrid - MST Team) tops the standings, three points ahead of another rookie, Hugo Delacour (Scuderia Monte-Carlo). Veteran Ange Barde (SF Côte d’Azur Cannes) is seven points behind, and in turn, holds a one-point lead over another rookie, Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing), and three over Oliver Plassmann (Ulrich Frankfurt).





Coppa Shell. The gentleman driver class is also finely balanced, with American James Weiland (Rossocorsa) leading on 28 points courtesy of a first and a second place in Italy. The reigning Coppa Shell Am champion "Alex Fox” (SF Grand Est Mulhouse), who has moved up a category this year, lies four lengths behind. The Frenchman, the winner in Race-2, holds a three-point margin over Christian Kinch (Formula Racing), very competitive in the opening round. Last year’s winner, Austrian Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport), needs to make up ground after a lacklustre start at Monza.





Coppa Shell Am. With fourteen 488 Challenge Evo’s due to start, this is the joint busiest class in Austria with the Trofeo Pirelli Am. Giuseppe Ramelli, who mounted the podium in 2019, is looking to continue his excellent start after dominating the opening race with two wins and a fastest lap. The Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing driver tops the ranking on 32 points, seven more than Willem Van Der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo), his closest rival. Four drivers are in third on 13 points in this very evenly matched class: Tommy Lindroth (Baron Motorsport), Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa), Martinus Richter (Mertel Italo Cars Nürnberg) and Maurizio Pitorri, who, however, will be absent from Spielberg. Finally, it will be interesting to see the performance of rookie Matteo Lualdi (Kessel Racing).





Coppa Team. Formula Racing is trying to stretch its lead with 62 points in the special teams' standings, 15 more than Scuderia Monte-Carlo, while Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx are further back on 38 points.



