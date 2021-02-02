Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Mark McAllister, driver in Ferrari Challenge UK - GBR
    1standings

    Mark McAllister

    • GBR
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    12.5
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    50.00
    points overall
    4
    race contested
    • 50 in 2019 Coppa Shell UK
      best season for points won
    • 21st September 2019, Silverstone Race-1
      last race
    • 6° in 2019, Coppa Shell UK
      best season
    • 1° in Brands Hatch Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    1 times out of 4
    25%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 4
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    4 times out of 4
    100%
    retirements
    2 times out of 4
    50%

    personal performance

    Wins
    1 times out of 4
    25%
    pole positions
    1 times out of 4
    25%
    fastest laps
    2 times out of 4
    50%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    25%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    50%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    25%
    10
    0%
    position
    1
    0
    0
    2
    0
    0
    0
    0
    1
    0
    • standings
    • news