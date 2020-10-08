Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Kevan Millstein, driver in Ferrari Challenge NA - USA.
    Kevan Millstein

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2018
    debut year
    4
    seasons
    career
    9.97
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    359.00
    points overall
    36
    race contested
    • 146 in 2018 Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season for points won
    • 23rd May 2021, Watkins Glen International Race-2
      last race
    • 2° in 2018, Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season
    • 3° in COTA Race-1 2018
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli AM 2
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari of San Diego
      team
    • 38
      race number
    • 10
      position
    • 9.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    16 times out of 36
    44.44%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 36
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    33 times out of 36
    91.67%
    retirements
    3 times out of 36
    8.33%

    personal performance

    Wins
    5 times out of 36
    13.89%
    pole positions
    2 times out of 36
    5.56%
    fastest laps
    5 times out of 36
    13.89%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    13.89%
    2
    16.67%
    3
    13.89%
    4
    8.33%
    5
    19.44%
    6
    5.56%
    7
    8.33%
    8
    5.56%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    5
    6
    5
    3
    7
    2
    3
    2
    0
    0
