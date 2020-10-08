Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Justin Wetherill, Ferrari Challenge Driver
    1standings

    Justin Wetherill

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2017
    debut year
    4
    seasons
    career
    9.21
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    258.00
    points overall
    28
    race contested
    • 146 in 2020 Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Road America Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2020, Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season
    • 8° in Montreal Race-1 2017
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli AM 2
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari of Central Florida
      team
    • 33
      race number
    • 3
      position
    • 99.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    15 times out of 28
    53.57%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 28
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    28 times out of 28
    100%
    retirements
    0 times out of 28
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    8 times out of 28
    28.57%
    pole positions
    5 times out of 28
    17.86%
    fastest laps
    2 times out of 28
    7.14%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    28.57%
    2
    14.29%
    3
    10.71%
    4
    7.14%
    5
    10.71%
    6
    10.71%
    7
    0%
    8
    7.14%
    9
    10.71%
    10
    0%
    position
    8
    4
    3
    2
    3
    3
    0
    2
    3
    0
    Discover more
    • standings
    • auto
    • news