    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Jean-Claude Saada, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - USA
    1standings

    Jean-Claude Saada

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2014
    debut year
    6
    seasons
    career
    8.42
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    716.00
    points overall
    85
    race contested
    • 210 in 2015 Coppa Shell North America
      best season for points won
    • 11th October 2020, Sebring Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2015, Coppa Shell North America
      best season
    • 8° in Daytona Race-2 2014
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    26 times out of 85
    30.59%
    finishes greater than 10
    15 times out of 85
    17.65%
    finishes less than 10
    64 times out of 85
    75.29%
    retirements
    5 times out of 85
    5.88%

    personal performance

    Wins
    7 times out of 85
    8.24%
    pole positions
    8 times out of 85
    9.41%
    fastest laps
    9 times out of 85
    10.59%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    8.24%
    2
    14.12%
    3
    8.24%
    4
    7.06%
    5
    11.76%
    6
    5.88%
    7
    7.06%
    8
    3.53%
    9
    4.71%
    10
    3.53%
    position
    7
    12
    7
    6
    10
    5
    6
    3
    4
    3
