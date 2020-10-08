Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ernst-Albert Berg, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - Italy
    1standings

    Ernst-Albert Berg

    • GER
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2020
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    9.5
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    19.00
    points overall
    2
    race contested
    • 19 in 2020 Coppa Shell Europe
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2020, Circuit National de Spa-Francorchamps Race-2
      last race
    • 10° in 2020, Coppa Shell Europe
      best season
    • 1° in Circuit National de Spa-Francorchamps Race-1 2020
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    2 times out of 2
    100%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 2
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    1 times out of 2
    50%
    retirements
    0 times out of 2
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    1 times out of 2
    50%
    pole positions
    2 times out of 2
    100%
    fastest laps
    1 times out of 2
    50%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    50%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    1
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Discover more
    • standings
    • auto
    • news